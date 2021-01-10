Karen Millen’s new beauty range just dropped

Karen Millen has just announced the launch of their new beauty range! The fashion retailer’s latest venture into the beauty world sees them stocking Karen Millen-branded tools, as well as collections from names including Emma Hardie and Stila. Spanning skincare, haircare and cosmetics, the edit aims to provide customers with a one-stop shop for all their wellbeing needs.

Discover their new women's beauty products online at Karen Millen including some of our favourite beauty brands such as Ardell Lashes and Beauty Pro. The finishing touch to any outfit, face and body beauty should go hand-in-hand with your stylish outfit, and Karen Millen is sure covering all of those needs with this stunning and wide range.

From cult classics such as Ardell’s wispie lashes to PÜR’s mineral-based products, Karen Millen’s new venture encourages its customers to take time out to relax and look after themselves. Pamper products sit alongside skincare and make-up to ensure she feels her very best, from the moment she wakes up to the moments she goes to sleep.

The company started out in 1981 with a loan of £100, and four decades later, the brand has evolved into a destination for thoughtful styles with exceptional design, creative talent and craftsmanship.

We’ve picked out a couple of our favourites from the new beauty range to give you some inspo (and add to our own shopping cart!)

Emma Hardie Brilliance Facial oil

Nourish skin with the Emma Hardie Brilliance Facial Oil. Designed to re-balance and restructure, this lightweight formula includes essential oils of Palma rose, orange, mint, vanilla, geranium, camomile, lemon, rose and lavender. A perfect step in your anti-ageing routine, the addition of Omega 3 promotes elasticity, while camelina oil protects the skin from environmental damage.

BeautyPro Hyaluronic Acid Sheet Mask

Drenched with Hyaluronic Acid & Q10, this mask contains will intensely hydrate fatigued skin. Your natural body temperature will radiate from your face and reflect against the foil. This process creates a warming sensation, which helps to accelerate the penetration of ingredients into the skin. Benefits: Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, Hydrates fatigued skin, Improves skin elasticity. HOW TO USE: Apply the sheet mask to the face ensuring the foil appears on the outside of the mask. Cleanse the skin with water. Remove mask from packaging. Unfold and place on the face, ensuring the foil appears on the outside of the mask. Wear for 15-20 minutes. Massage excess serum into neck and décolletage.

Silk Satin Eye Mask

Perfect your beauty sleep with this eye mask. With its natural moisturising qualities, the silk satin fabric helps prevent wrinkles and improve overall skin health while you gently drift off.

Stila Blue Realm Velvet Eye Shadow Palette

Transcend the everyday with Stila's newest velvety-soft powder eye shadow formula. Lipid-infused for dynamic, uniform colour with a silky, creamy feel. Six shades in dazzling duo-chrome, metallic foil and dimensional matte finishes. Apply with fingertips or a shadow brush. Wear individually or layered.

PUR 4in1 Correcting Hydrate Balance Primer

Finally, there's a foundation primer for irritable, breakout-prone skin! Hydrate & Balance is an oil-free, silicone-free primer that helps provide 72 hours of deep hydration to the skin while providing a mattified makeup look free of the appearance of blemishes. Apply before makeup for flawless skin.

Rose Quartz Face Roller

Rose Quartz also known as the love stone is the perfect addition to your skincare routine. Apply a serum, moisturiser or facemask to the skin and gently roll across the skin to depuff, stimulate blood flow and increase the absorption of the product. Your Rose Quartz roller will help to increase lymphatic drainage and decrease the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Percy And Reed Bye Bye Dry Hydrate Mask

Time to show your hair some love with Bye Bye Dry Hydrating TLC Mask. This deep, indulgent treatment helps restore dry, damaged hair to its former glory. How? Well, we’ve enlisted a multitude of conditioning ingredients including coconut oil, aloe & marshmallow root extract to help soften and hydrate the hair from root to tip, all while restoring that oh-so-healthy shine. This treasure can be used as a stand-alone treatment, or daily in place of a conditioner for those who just can’t get enough! A little pampering goes a long way!