Kanye’s new album gives details on Tristan Thompson’s cheating

Khloe Kardashian has yet to address the cheating scandal which surrounded her relationship during the birth of her first child True Thompson.

Her partner Tristan Thompson was caught on video kissing another woman in a nightclub, and on a separate occasion filmed leaving a hotel room with another woman. In a third video, he was caught kissing two women at the same time in the smoking area of an event space.

While Tristan and Khloe have yet to say anything about the cheating, Kanye West has taken to his new album to immortalise the incident in a rap song.

Yeezy launched his new album YE on Thursday, at an exclusive listening party in Wyoming.

One song, titled All Mine, stuck out to listeners thanks to some choice lyrics:

“All these thots on Christian Mingle / That’s what almost got Tristan single / If you don’t ball like him or Kobe / Guarantee that bitch gon’ leave you.'

We're not sure how we would feel if our brother-in-law released a song to the world about our partner cheating, but knowing the well-oiled business behemoth that is the Kardashians, we're sure Khloe (and Kris) gave the lyrics the okay.

However, it sounds like to us, the rapper is only blaming the other women, or 'thots,' for Tristan's cheating.

It takes two to tango, Kanye.