Just when we thought The Rock couldn’t get any sexier, he does this

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has stolen our hearts – not just because of his amazing dad bod but because of his genuine personality as well.

He always goes the extra mile for his family, putting his girls first as often as he can.

And today is no exception.

When saying goodbye to his daughter Jasmine, she had an important request that could not wait.

The Moana star explained the two’s morning conversation:

“Me: Come here baby, give daddy a kiss. I got to go to work.

“Jazzy: But daddy you need your nails painted.

“Me: Sorry baby, daddy’s gotta go to work.

“Jazzy: No daddy you really need your nails painted – as she looks up at me with her mama’s gorgeous blue eyes.

“Me: Yes, you’re absolutely right – daddy needs his nails painted.”

He then added the hashtags #PapaBearPriorities and #NoRemoverNeeded.

The loving father did not have the heart to deny his little girl her request before they began their day apart.

And it is seriously the cutest thing ever! #boyfriendgoals

He has been busy working on his latest Disney movie Jungle Cruise which co-stars Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall.

But we are happy to see that the Hollywood star continues to put the girls in his life before his own career.

This daddy’s girl is so proud that her Papa Bear made time for her and has no shame in showing off his daughter’s beautiful nail art.

The Rock is everything we need in a man…where can we find our own Dwayne Johnson?