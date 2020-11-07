Vote in the Just Eat Awards & win takeaway for a year

Just Eat, Ireland’s leading food ordering and delivery app, today launched details of this year’s Just Eat National Takeaway Awards, encouraging consumers to nominate their favourite local restaurant for a chance to win a media support package worth €20,000. Reimagined as a fully-digital event, supporting independent restaurants that have been disproportionately impacted as a result of COVID-19, customers have until 15th of November to nominate their favourite neighbourhood takeaway at nationaltakeawayawards.just-eat.ie. All those who vote in this year’s awards before the deadline will also go into a draw to win FREE takeaway for a year*.

Focused on helping those most at risk within the distressed restaurant sector, Just Eat has introduced a wide-ranging series of measures to enable new and existing restaurant partners across the country to deliver their food to more people, in more areas, with the winner of ‘Best Takeaway Ireland’ in this year’s Just Eat National Takeaway Awards to benefit from a media budget worth €20,000.

Ireland’s restaurant industry has shown great resilience and innovation in response to the challenges of 2020, with three new categories including Community Hero, Best Takeaway Cocktails and Best Takeaway Dessert added to this year’s Just Eat National Takeaway Awards ballot paper in recognition of those efforts.

Spotlighting local Just Eat restaurant partners across Ireland who have gone the extra mile to serve those most in need during the pandemic, nominees for this year’s special Community Hero award will be considered based on their contribution to the local area. Whether it’s delivering care packages to those most vulnerable in our society, supporting local charity efforts or just lending a helping hand to others, Just Eat wants to celebrate them.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s National Takeaway Awards and commenting on the new categories, Amanda Roche-Kelly, Just Eat Ireland Managing Director said; “There has never been a more important time to get behind your local takeaway restaurant, so we’re delighted to host this year’s awards as a fully-digital initiative, shining a spotlight on the standard of service, the quality of delivery but also on the resilience through innovation that our new and existing restaurant partners have shown during this unprecedented time. While we believe all our restaurant partners are heroes for weathering this storm, it was important for us to include a special Community Hero award this year to give our customer the chance to celebrate those who’ve inspired them during these difficult times.

“We’ve seen a real shift in customer behaviour this year as the home continues to be our main hub for dining, entertainment and socialising, with our real-time business intelligence helping our network to respond to these demands. Many of our new and existing restaurant partners are now offering an extensive wine and cocktail menu as customers crave a sense of social normality, while an increased demand for dessert – up 117% on 2019, has seen the expansion of our sweet treat offerings. As we continue to invest our time and expertise in supporting the business of our restaurant partner, we’ve also introduced the Best Takeaway Cocktails and Best Takeaway Dessert to acknowledge those adapting their business model to meet the needs of those within their local area.”

Now in its seventh year the event is a celebration of the diversity and choice available in the sector, with a total of 28 accolades being awarded to those continuing to deliver great tasting quality food to their customers during these difficult times.

The shortlist of nominees will be announced on Wednesday 18th November with consumers given the chance to vote for their final winners, to be announced on Friday 27th November. To find out more or to cast your vote visit nationaltakeawayawards.just-eat.ie.