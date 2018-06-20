Just-Eat declares NO minimum spend with our fave lunch spots

Our lunch breaks are a precious hour of freedom from the daily humdrum of the office, and we would rather spend them sitting in the sun than queueing. Obviously.

Ever have the serious munchies but cannot be arsed waiting in line? Fancy falafel in the sun? Or cheeky cheesy chips in front of your computer? Burgers in the boardroom? Just-Eat have got ya sorted.

Well luckily for us, the folks over at the delivery service have announced today that there will be NO minimum spend required by over 30 of our favourite lunchtime eateries. So you can get that sandwich delivered right to your office door without having to lift a finger.

Some of our favourite spots are in on it; we're talking Eddie Rockets, Umi Falafel, Chopped, Freshii, KFC, Counter Burger and Zamberos. We're salivating just thinking about them.

“At Just Eat, we are all about making life easier for our customers," says Managing Director of Just-Eat, Amanda Roche Kelly. "Time is precious and that is why ordering at lunch time continues to grow in popularity as people ditch the queues for quick and easy collection or a delivery.

"We have worked with over 30 of our restaurant partners to remove their minimum spend requirement which is going to help make our lunchtime ordering service even more accessible for people. It’s available just in time for lunchtime in the park!”

Order between 12-4pm to avail of the deal for that perfect lunch for one. Treat yo'self.

It's only available in Dublin city centre for now, but we hope that it goes nation-wide soon.

To make the deal even taster, Just-Eat have paired up with 11 fab new foodie hubs including delish American chain Five Guys, Sbarro's pizza and Sun Bear Gelato. Getting ice-cream AND pizza to your door? Yes please!

Excuse us while we day-dream about food.