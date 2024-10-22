Jowita Przystał breaks silence on Pete Wicks romance rumours

Jowita Przystał has broken her silence amid rumours that she and Pete Wicks are romantically linked.

The professional dancer is currently partnered up with the former The Only Way is Essex star for the latest season of Strictly Come Dancing.

While the pair have impressed judges and the public on the dancefloor, rumours have been circulating online that the pair may have more of a romantic connection.

Jowita has now addressed these rumours during an interview with OK! while attending the Pride of Britain awards.

Jowita explained, “We have very good chemistry together as friends, we really get on well with each other, and we have so much fun together. And dancing is a bit like acting, so we're telling a story every night on Saturday night, and I think we're doing a pretty good job with that so…”.

“But we're very good friends, and I love him so much as a brother, and I think we're going to stay friends for life, to be honest”.

While speaking about friendship, Jowita mentioned Pete’s best friend Sam Thompson, admitting he is her ‘favourite’ of the pair.

“Don't tell Pete, but Sam is my favourite, I honestly love it when he comes round to the rehearsal room, he's such a ray of sunshine”.

“I always welcome him in, I absolutely adore this man, and I think him and Pete have such a beautiful relationship, their friendship is above and beyond. To have him and to have his support, he literally supports Pete all the way, so it's just so lovely to see that”.

“I'm always saying, ‘Sam you're always welcome to come’, I don't think Pete is on the same page, but I always welcome Sam”.

The pro dancer also revealed that she and Pete started rehearsals for their new dance on Monday morning, admitting that Pete is “taking the competition very seriously”, as he “really wants to learn”.

“Although we have times when we just can't stop laughing, and we had that one today”.