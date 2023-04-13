5 simple yet effective ways to eliminate brain fog

Have you been suffering from brain fog recently? This pesky feeling is similar to having a cloud in our head that we just can’t shake off, making it difficult to concentrate and pay attention.

Feeling more forgetful, confused or unfocused than usual are all signs of brain fog, and even though this more commonly occurs in older people, the younger generation is also experiencing this hindrance. There are many reasons for brain fog, for example, lack of sleep, too much time on phones or laptops, stress and diet. The symptoms come in many forms including headaches, forgetfulness, mood swings and low motivation.

But there are also many solutions that can help to treat brain fog. So, if you're worried about feeling cloudy in your mind, check out these ideas below to try and help eliminate the signs of brain fog.

If you are concerned about symptoms you are experiencing, always check with a medical professional or GP.

Sleep more

Make sure you’re getting enough sleep every night. Adults should be getting at least 7 to 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep per night. If you find yourself struggling to go to sleep at a reasonable time, create a bedtime routine to relax you before heading to bed. Avoid staring at your phone screen or drinking caffeine before sleeping.

Check your diet

Try changing up your diet to see if certain foods such as sugar or dairy trigger your brain fog. Make sure to eat a balanced diet and check you’re getting enough Vitamin B12, as this helps to maintain healthy brain function. Meat, cheese and fortified cereals are good sources of Vitamin B12 or consider taking a supplement.

Mindfulness

If your day-to-day life causes you stress, make sure to set aside time to practise mindfulness and give your brain a break. Whether you prefer meditation or journalling, setting a time to only focus on yourself and your mental health is a crucial part in keeping your head clear of fog.

Head outside

It is so important to ensure you are getting fresh air every day, but as many of us work from home, it is difficult to find the time to spend time outdoors. Exercising outside by going for a simple run or walk can help to clear your mind and stimulate your brain cells.

Limit alcohol & caffeine

Consuming large amounts of alcohol and caffeine can have a negative affect on your brain function, making you more likely to experience brain fog. If you are a consumer of alcohol, try to limit the amount you drink and avoid having caffeine in the late afternoon as this can affect your sleep, which in turn, can lead to brain fog.