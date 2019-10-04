Jo Browne’s new diffuser is the perfect addition to your home

Our favourite Irish beauty brand has just released its first aroma diffuser and we are LOVING it.

Just in time for the season of nights-in and snuggly pyjamas, the award-winning Jo Browne has added the Bamboo Aroma Diffuser to its range of all-natural skincare and perfumes, handmade in Ireland. This gorgeous new addition to an already gorgeous range is the perfect way to spoil yourself as the cold weather approaches.

So easy to use, the aroma diffuser uses mist- meaning it never gets hot. You simply plug it in, lift up the cap to add water to the max line and add three delicious drops of your fave aroma blend by Jo Browne.

There are so many reasons to treat yourself to a diffuser. The aromas add a certain lux to your home, making you feel all-relaxed when you come in after a long day. Delivering the perfect amount of scent in minutes, the essential oils can have an incredible overall effect on your physical and emotional well-being. At the touch of a button, you can work your way to a better night’s sleep, reduce those stress levels and even lift your mood.

The diffuser has the added benefits of humidifying and purifying the air, as well as reducing dust. Interestingly, aroma diffusers have an ionising effect: the air quality is improved because more negative ions are released into the air. The delicious smell fills the room in minutes, creating a clean and zen space for you to really rewind and chill- not to mention, the Jo Browne Aroma Diffuser is a fabulous addition to any room décor!

One of our favourite things about this gorgeous new product is the bamboo packaging. Not only does it look great, but it is also ecologically friendly- complementing the all-natural brand values of Jo Browne. Depending on your mood, you can choose from six beautiful aroma blends: Fresh Blend; Calm Blend, Breathe, Sleep, Signature and Christmas.

Priced at €75.00 for the Diffuser and €20 for each of six Blends, the Jo Browne Diffuser and Blends are available online at https://jobrowne.com. You can also pick yours up at Meadows and Byrne, Kilkenny stores, McElhinney’s, House of Ireland and independent gift shops across Ireland.