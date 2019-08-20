Private couple Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes split after 6 years

Super-private couple Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have reportedly ended their six-year relationship, with numerous sources confirming the split to various news outlets.

The couple allegedly split back in May, just weeks after their first red carpet appearance together at the Met Gala. Page Six reports that Katie was overheard telling friends that she has been single for a while.

"What Jamie does is his business, we haven’t been together for months," she reportedly said. Jamie was seen holding hands with Sela Vave, an upcoming singer and songwriter.

40-year-old Katie and 51-year-old Jamie were first linked in 2013, following her divorce from actor Tom Cruise.

The couple remained intensely private, and never officially confirmed their romance to the public or press. Their Met Gala debut this year, however, affirmed the worst-kept secret in Hollywood.

Jamie took to Instagram to share a family photo with his two daughters, 25-year-old Corinne Foxx and 10-year-old Anelise Bishop.

"We've had an incredible season, seen so many lives changed, heard amazing stories and had a blast!!! Thank you to all u THE FANS for tuning in!!!" Jamie wrote about his game show, Beat Shazam.

April, just one month before their split, a source told People that Katie and Jamie were trying to make time for each other as often as they could, but things evidently didn't work out.

"When they can spend time together, they do. When they're busy and they can't, they don’t," the source shared. "They are two adults who enjoy each other's company and have for a long time."

Feature image: Instagram/@jamiefoxx.katieholmes