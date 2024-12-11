James Haskell shares plans for Christmas with ex-wife Chloe Madeley

James Haskell has opened up about his plans for Christmas, and has confirmed that he will be spending the holiday with his ex-wife, Chloe Madeley.

Former rugby star James and personal trainer Chloe, who is also the daughter of TV presenters Richard and Judy, tied the knot in 2018. Then, in August 2022, they became parents with the birth of their daughter Bodhi.

Sadly, in October of last year, just a few months after celebrating Bodhi’s first birthday, James and Chloe announced that they had decided to separate.

Since then, the couple have vowed to have a strong co-parent relationship for the sake of their daughter, with James continuing to live in the family home up until recently.

Now, as Christmas Day approaches, James has been revealing the blended family-of-three’s plans for the most festive time of the year.

Speaking to OK!, the 39-year-old noted that he will be spending a significant part of the day with his two-year-old daughter and his ex-wife.

"We're going to be together on Christmas morning and we'll do all the stuff we do as usual, and then I'll go off to my house and Chloe will go to her parents. We're trying to make it as easy as possible,” he confessed.

“And because I've just moved into my house, I'm with my parents and I'm treating my parents to Christmas dinner made by someone else. I'm a nightmare in the kitchen,” James joked.

Last Christmas, Chloe shared her plans with OK! and gave an insight into her first festive season as a co-parent.

"When we decided to separate, I said to him that I'd like to have family time, so not just Bodhi spending time with each of us, but actually making time for all three of us to still be a unit. I think for our first Christmas as co-parents, we nailed it,” she explained.