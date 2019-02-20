Jameela Jamil has SLAMMED ‘fat-phobic misogynist’ Karl Lagerfeld

Jameela Jamil doesn't hold anything back when it comes to body-shaming, and abuse in the entertainment industry.

She has become renowned for her comments blasting the Kardashians for endorsing weight-loss products, and also is on a campaign attempting to ban airbrushing and photoshop.

The Good Place actress has now opened up about her feelings regarding designer Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away yesterday aged 85.

I’m glad somebody said it. Even if it is a little soon. A ruthless, fat-phobic misogynist shouldn’t be posted all over the internet as a saint gone-too-soon. Talented for sure, but not the best person. https://t.co/RK3Q9HilpP — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) February 19, 2019

Jamil re-tweeted an article entitled Stop Mourning Oppressors: Anti-Condolences for Karl Lagerfeld by Lara Witt, expressing disdain for those who are sharing grief about the controversial designer.

"I’m glad somebody said it. Even if it is a little soon. A ruthless, fat-phobic misogynist shouldn’t be posted all over the internet as a saint gone-too-soon. Talented for sure, but not the best person," she wrote.

Chanel confirmed yesterday that the iconic German visionary had died. Lagerfeld worked as creative director of Fendi, Chanel and K by Karl Lagerfeld simultaneously until his death.

Rest in peace, Karl. Love forever from your TeamKarl family. pic.twitter.com/8uSidZUhJm — KARL LAGERFELD (@KarlLagerfeld) February 19, 2019

Lagerfeld was renowned globally for his acerbic wit, though some of his comments embroiled him in controversies, particularly those involving weight loss and #MeToo.

He was known for calling Adele "a little too fat", and said of Pippa Middleton; “I don’t like the sister’s face. She should only show her back.” Wow…

Of Princess Diana, he said in a 2006 interview; “She was pretty and she was sweet, but she was stupid." As if that wasn't bad enough, he then got political.

Two years ago on a French TV show, he blamed German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the migrant crisis and invoked the Holocaust.

The Guardian wrote that he quoted; “One cannot – even if there are decades between them – kill millions of Jews so you can bring millions of their worst enemies in their place.” Oh God…

He then targeted legendary actress Meryl Streep, claiming she had specially ordered a Chanel dress to wear to the Oscars, but changed her mind when a different designer offered her a dress.

Meryl completely disputes this, and Chanel doesn’t pay actresses to wear their fashions on the red carpet, despite the fact that many designers in the industry do.

When he was asked about Streep, he said, “A genius actress, but cheapness also, no?” Meryl responded, saying; "Karl Lagerfeld, a prominent designer, defamed me, my stylist, and the illustrious designer whose dress I chose to wear, in an important industry publication.

"That publication printed this defamation, unchecked." Don't hold back, gal.

While we're all remembering and memorializing Karl Lagerfeld's life, keep these comments in mind. https://t.co/SmLToFY5qO — Carly Ledbetter (@ledbettercarly) February 19, 2019

Lagerfeld also told a German magazine that he will only hire thin models for his runway shows because “no one wants to see curvy women”.

When asked to comment on model victims of sexual harassment, said: “If you don’t want your pants pulled about, don’t become a model! Join a nunnery." Oh Karl…

Jameela Jamil's reponse to his death has caused some social media users to claim she has a lack of respect for the dead and condemned him too quickly.

“Seriously let’s have some respect for his death keep your opinion at least respectful at this time,” wrote one person. Others showed their support for the actress;

Sorry for Karl's death & succumbing to horrible cancer but…facts are facts. @jameelajamil mentioned it too. He was a truly brilliant creator but a far less brilliant human. However, I feel that a lot of people share his bigotry, they just hide it better. #KarlLagerfeld https://t.co/GIf6s4lckS — Laaleen Sukhera (@laaleen) February 20, 2019

Others claim that she dragged his name too soon, and his family are only beginning to mourn;

“Regardless if your opinion is right or wrong, a lot of people seem to have liked and respected this person. Do you think it would be more respectful to voice your opinion after hes been mourned by friends and family?” wrote another user.

Jamil responded with another, succinct tweet;

Gonna write an essay about this instead of trying to put my thoughts on this into a tweet. How problematic the industry has been for girls is too complex for this. — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) February 19, 2019

She wrote, "Gonna write an essay about this instead of trying to put my thoughts on this into a tweet. How problematic the industry has been for girls is too complex for this."

We look forward to reading this essay, as the issue is definitely a complicated one. Do you agree with Jameela, or think it was too soon?