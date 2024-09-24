Jacqueline Jossa opens up about her return to EastEnders

Jacqueline Jossa has been opening up about making her return to EastEnders.

The actress is known for her role as Lauren Branning in the hit BBC soap. Her first appearance in EastEnders was back in 2010 and she starred in the show until her exit story in 2018.

Last year, Jacqueline announced that she would be making her permanent return to her role in the soap and has now spoken out about settling back into the series.

In a new Q&A on her Instagram Stories, the 31-year-old answered some burning questions from her 3.5M followers.

One fan asked her, “Are you enjoying your time back at Eastenders?? How many hours do you roughly work for EE xx”.

Jossa replied by explaining, “Yes, I absolutely love it. I started back in October last year 2023 and I’m absolutely loving being back. I’m enjoying it now as much if not more than when I was there before”.

“It’s a lovely bunch of people, we’re getting on so well, it’s like a proper family. It always has been but I don’t know, there’s something in the water at the moment and it feels really lovely so I’m so happy to be back”.

Jacqueline then moved on to share how many hours she works each week as she added, “It changes obviously due to how much you’re in an episode, if you’re in that week of episodes”.

“We film in blocks so it changes all the time. At the moment, alot but then if you asked me that four months ago, it would have been a little bit different so it just depends how much you’re in the stories”.

When previously speaking about making her return to Albert Square last year, Jacqueline admitted, “Heading back in to a full time full on job is scary and exciting but I couldn’t be more ready to see what Lauren Brannings been up to”.

“Going back wouldn’t be possible without my amazing family that helps so much with everything day to day. Thank you so much. I am so blessed”.