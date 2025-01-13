ITV announces Davina McCall’s My Mum Your Dad will not return

My Mum Your Dad will not be returning to our screens any time soon.

In 2023, ITV launched a brand-new dating show, My Mum Your Dad, fronted by presenter Davina McCall. The series focused on bringing together a group of single, middle-aged parents, in the hopes that they might find love.

In an observation room, the contestants’ grown-up children would watch their parents interacting with each other, and would be able to express their approval or dislike of any potential partners.

Now, following on from its first two successful series, ITV has announced that My Mum Your Dad will sadly not be returning for a third series.

In a statement, ITV confirmed the unfortunate cancellation, but they did give some hope to My Mum Your Dad fans for a future return.

"My Mum Your Dad achieved a fantastic audience response across its two series, and the show's boxsets continue to deliver a strong performance on ITVX,” they explained.

"There are currently no plans for a new series in 2025 owing to other priorities in our schedule, but we may revisit the show at some point beyond that,” they added, refusing to rule out a potential revival.

According to The Sun, there is speculation that one of the reasons behind My Mum Your Dad’s cancellation was a lack of male contestants interested in taking part in the show.

My Mum Your Dad was reportedly due to begin filming for series three this spring. This would have been one of Davina McCall’s first TV appearances since having a major operation last year.

In November, the 57-year-old shared on Instagram that she needed surgery, which has since been successful, to remove a benign brain tumour.

“A few months ago, I did a menopause talk for a company and they offered me a health scan in return, which I thought I was going to ace but it turned out I had a benign brain tumour, called a colloid cyst, which is very rare, three in a million,” Davina explained, noting that it “needs to come out because if it grows it would be bad."