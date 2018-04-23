It’s time! Kate Middleton is in labour, Kensington Palace confirms

The Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate is in the early stages of labour.

They issued a statement earlier this morning:

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge."

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Kate will welcome her third child at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. The Duchess also gave birth to her son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte at St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

Prince William and Kate revealed that they were expecting their third child last September. They had to announce Kate’s pregnancy earlier than usual because the Duchess suffers from severe morning sickness.

It is understood that William and Kate do not know the sex of their third child, but that hasn’t stopped the public from guessing the name of royal baby number three, with Alice and Phillip leading the odds at the bookies.

The baby will be born fifth in line to the throne. Their official title will be HRH Prince or Princess of Cambridge.