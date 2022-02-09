It’s National Pizza day & here are our favourite pizza joints!

Pizza-lovers rejoice! It’s National Pizza Day for those who practice. And any foodie worth their salt will be celebrating what should be a national holiday with the most delicious slice they can get their hands on.

From its origins in Naples, Italy to its journey into mainstream cuisine, pizza has captured the hearts and imaginations of cultures around the world! It wasn’t until the 1940s with mass migration of the Italian people that the humble but delicious flatbread went worldwide.

Although pizza is now fairly easy to get on any street in any town in Ireland, not all pizza is created equal, and especially outside of its native Italy, it’s important to know you’re getting real pizza from a good source. We’ve put together some of the best pizza experiences we’ve had around Ireland to inspire your takeaway tonight – or maybe your next meal out?

So browse below and make a booking to try out some of the best pizza that our little isle has to offer!

Cirillo’s, Baggot Street Lower, Co. Dublin.

Often hailed as the best pizza in Dublin, this authentic, thin crust pizza is positively drool-worthy! With a menu full of traditional and experimental pizza toppings, you’ll truly be spoiled for choice in this intimate and traditional Italian spot.

Serving up authentic Italian antipasti and pasta dishes alongside their aromatic, fresh, wood-fired pizzas, they are all made to the traditional Vera Pizza Napoletana standards, using a recipe from their head Pizzaiolo, Daniele Accardo – so you know you’re getting the real deal!

Crust, South Main Street, Co. Wexford.

Boutique and mouth-watering, Crust is bringing true Neapolitan Pizza to Wexford! Soft, chewy, flavoursome and with a hint of char – all made by a Ballymaloe and Naples-trained chef! Accomplished in the traditional Neapolitan method of pizza making, Richard Whitty combines the Italian art of pizza-making with the best of artisanal Irish ingredients, like Toonsbridge Mozzarella, Gubeen chorizo & salami, Sheridan’s for the best Irish cheese and Richie Doyle Wexford for sausage meat.

The freshly-made dough is baked in their wood-fired oven to create light and flavour-packed pizzas, with delicate and authentic combos, like their Mushroom Deluxe, with fior di latte, mushrooms, smoked black ham, thyme, crushed garlic and truffle oil – our personal favourite!

Pompeii Pizza, North Mall, Sunday’s Well, Co. Cork.

Widely known by locals and tourists alike, the Franciscan Well Bar, based in the heart of Cork city, is a Cork favourite. Their gorgeous beer garden and brewery houses one of the country’s best wood-fired pizza spots and has won numerous awards including Best Tourist Bar and Best Outdoor space, making it a must-visit on your next trip to Cork.

Specialising in authentic Neapolitan style pizza with a light-as-air thin base, baked in hand-built brick ovens. All their dough and sauces are homemade and they even mill their own flour and combine it with the finest Italian Caputo for a totally unique recipe, meaning it doesn’t get much tastier than this! Definitely one of our favourite places for a summer evening pizza and pint!

The Dough Bros, Middle St, Co. Galway.

If you’ve visited Galway city and haven’t followed your nose along it’s windy cobbled streets to find the amazing smell coming from Dough Bro’s pizzeria – you’ve missed out big time. I don’t want to say you might as well not have gone to Galway at all but…did you really go to Galway if you didn’t try Dough Bros?

Never mind, there’s a chance to remedy the situation next time you’re there, and it should be especially high up your list now that it’s been named one of the best pizzerias in Europe! The Irish pizzeria hit 27th place on Big Seven Travel’s (the International Travel Outlet) list of the 50 Best Pizzas in Europe! Out of thousands of Pizzerias in Europe, Dough Bros made the top 50, which is an incredible achievement!

It’s well known for its Neapolitan-style pizza, topped with Italian and local Irish salami and cheese. They have truly mastered the art of balancing the perfect amount of char, chew and flavour to create some of the best pizza we’ve had outside of Italy!

Uncle Pete’s Pizzeria, Paul’s Street, Cork.

Another Cork pizza spot, Uncle Pete’s is a lowkey and totally underrated spot on one of Cork’s bustling, tucked away streets! Pete Tarantino was an Italian American who married into an Irish family after serving in WW2. He was so beloved for his kindness, generosity and good humour it was decided to carry on his good name in Uncle Pete's Pizzeria – one of the most delicious spots on Paul Street!

To this day they serve some of the best of Italian American cuisine from pasta made the traditional way to their famous New York style thin base pizzas. They make everything fresh on the premises, and their utterly delicious ‘Fisherman’s’ pizza is their star of the show!