Playboy Gianluca Vacchi welcomes baby with Sharon Fonseca

Italian playboy Gianluca Vacchi, 52, and Venezuelan girlfriend Sharon Fonseca, 25, welcome a baby girl.

Gianluca made the exciting announcement on Instagram this afternoon. "She is with us…Sharon and I are happy to announce that this morning our daughter, Blu Jerusalema Vacchi, was born," the new dad wrote.

"Thanks God she is healthy and we are simply already loving her more than our lives," he gushed.

If you are not yet following the couple on Instagram, then you need to as their posts offer an insight into the life of a multi-million fun loving soul with his stunning girlfriend.

On Monday, the couple shared their novel way to induce labour. Dressed only in her hospital gown with partner, Gianluca, looking like he has just stepped off a movie set, the two performed a TikTok dance which saw a hospital nurse making an appearance at the end.

In July, the couple made the most extravagant gender reveal where a helicopter flew overhead revealing that their baby was a little girl by releasing pink smoke over his lavish estate garden.

Yes, there is quite an age difference – recently, Gianluca said his 27-year age gap with Sharon doesn't 'concern' him in a candid interview. The businessman insisted he has the energy of a 15-year-old boy and revealed Sharon made him 'suffer' at the start of their relationship to win him over.

Asked about whether their age difference is an issue to them, Gianluca told HELLO! magazine: 'Not at all, if it doesn't bother her. Even though I have this white beard, my enthusiasm is that of a boy of 15.'

The brunette beauty echoed his comments: 'Gian is an open book, a man from whom I can learn something different every day. And then there's his spirit and energy [like a 15-year-old's].'

The couple met two years ago on the set of one of his music videos and the millionaire admitted he was struck by the 'incredibly sexy' Sharon. Since then they have danced their way through their relationship and lockdown which they've spent in Italy.

In case you were are wondering what Vacchi does – he went into the family businesses at the age of 25 after finishing his studies in economics. Along with his cousin, he took on some of his family's companies which were in need of deep restructuring and then once he'd turned them around, listed them on the stock exchange.

At 29, he said he decided to become a shareholder instead, and went into private equity, buying and selling companies in different sectors. And at one point had his fingers in pies across 12 or 13 different sectors.

Vacchi said that while he no longer manages companies he still considers himself to be an entrepreneur as a shareholder. For example, he still owns a stake in his family's Bologna-based conglomerate IMA, which manufactures machines for the processing and packaging of pharmaceuticals and other products.

What really piqued his interest was the world of social media. Now, his Instagram account is a platform where he shows off his flamboyant personality through an array of brightly-coloured tailored suits, velvet slippers, and impressive pyjama collection.

Sharon, a journalist, actress and model, is also a talented entrepreneur after launching a new clothing brand, which sold out quickly, during her pregnancy.

Gianluca and Sharon are the cutest couple – we’ve loved following their pregnancy journey and cannot wait to follow the life of their new baby principessa.