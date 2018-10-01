‘It is hard’: Ellie Brown breaks silence on split from Charlie

Love Island’s Ellie Brown has broken her silence on her split from co-star Charlie Brake in an emotional statement.

Charlie confirmed they had parted ways early last week, but Ellie admitted she wanted to deal with the split privately.

Taking to Instagram, the 20-year-old wrote: “Hi guys. Firstly I just want to say a massive thank you to everybody who has sent me lots of love since Tuesday.”

Fans may have been rallying around the reality star, but others haven’t been as kind. Many people claimed the breakdown of their relationship was Ellie’s fault with others saying she pushed the millionaire away by being ‘controlling’.

“I beg of you to please stop coming to me with articles that claim I brought this on myself. I am trying to deal with this as best and as quietly as possible,” she shared.

Ellie continued to express her heartache in the moving post: “It is hard and if you really believe that you are just cowardly as the person who said it.”

The Love Island star admitted she has her flaws, but she hopes people understand that she truly loved her co-star.

“By no means am I saying I was the perfect girlfriend but I adored Charlie from the bottom of my heart and he knows that.”

“I know everybody is waiting for a comment from me on this whole situation but I really just don’t even know what to say,” Ellie concluded.

The couple’s break-up came as quite the surprise for fans, especially after the pair had been living together at Charlie’s Chelsea home.