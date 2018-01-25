Kaya Scodelario on being sexually abused at 12: ‘It doesn’t define me’

In October of last year, Skins actress, Kaya Scodelario, made the decision to contribute to the narrative surrounding sexual violence.

Invigorated and supported by the #MeToo campaign, the 25-year-old actress decided to come forward with her own story of sexual abuse, and bravely disclosed that she was a victim of sexual assault at the age of 12.

"It’s taken me 13 years to say #MeToo .He is still protected by ‘family members’ in Brazil. They’ve told lies to papers to try to silence me," she wrote.

A post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Sep 8, 2015 at 1:31am PDT

Explaining the impact the social movement had on her understanding of what happened to her as a child, Kaya told followers: "You’ve given me the courage. To finally speak out and not be afraid.To everyone still suffering silently, you never asked for it. NOBODY DOES."

The actress, who rose to fame for her role as Effy Stonem in Skins 2007, recently revisited her decision to come forward, telling Metro that while she appreciates the support and understanding, she doesn't want to be defined by that incident.

"The response was wonderful, it was a relief but I am still dealing with it, and I am now dealing with a new side of it, which is this.” she explained.

"I will be asked about it forever now. I hope it doesn’t define me but it will always be under my name and I accept that – but I am proud I was brave enough to do it and I am grateful for the support I had from friends."

A post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Aug 2, 2015 at 3:17am PDT

Kaya's decision to share her experience was done in an effort to support other young girls whose lives have been thrown into turmoil as a result of assault and abuse.

“I remember thinking that if I was 12-years-old and I had this horrific thing happen to me but I saw a woman I admired speaking up about it, it would have made me feel less guilty, and it would have inspired me to think ‘this won’t hold me back, this is something that has happened but I am not a victim."

Praising the movement which was born of the exposé on Harvey Weinstein, Kaya says it brought the topic to the public's conscience.

"It was taboo and it happened to someone we didn’t know, and #MeToo showed us it could happen to your friend, your sister, the women serving you food in a restaurant, it doesn’t just happen in movies.”