Is The Ordinary closing? The bizarre events behind the brand’s "end"

Something bizarre has happened in the beauty industry, leaving us connoisseurs of The Ordinary with major anxiety.

Brandon Truaxe, founder of Deciem, posted a video to Instagram which clearly shows the business owner in distress.

With tear-filled eyes, he shakily announces that his company “will shut down until further notice, which is about two months”.

“Please take me seriously”, he urged. Brandon gestures to two men he claims are employees of the company in the car with him.

“Almost everyone at Deciem has been involved in a major criminal activity, which includes financial crimes.”

Brandon appears to be anxious and upset in his footage, where he went on to say that he has “been made fun of as a porn actor and a f—in drug dealer.”

The video was shared to the brand’s main Instagram account and was accompanied by a nonsensical caption that seems to be accusing well-known Hollywood stars for being involved in whatever is going on.

He then ended the video saying, “For 13 years, it’s all ending now.”

This video comes after many recent unusual behaviours by the CEO.

Brandon took over the company’s social media accounts in January, and since then has been announcing all his business decisions to the public, including reasons behind legal battles and severed ties with other brands.

He then fired his longtime co-partner Nicola Kilner in February after questioning her loyalty.

An investigation ensued after scathing Glassdoor reviews from previous employees accused Brandon of unfair treatment, including verbal abuse, during their time at the company.

The owner uses Instagram to call out any of haters’ negative comments and broadcast his response back to the them. One of the big fish he fried was Estée Lauder, screenshotting emails of his disagreements with them.

Brandon has always prided Deciem’s policy of transparency, so perhaps this is his attempt to prove that openness.

While the Deciem site itself is down, sub-brands like The Ordinary have not had reports of any issues.

People on social media have said their online orders have been unaffected.

However, according to a leaked email by Cosmopolitan UK, Brandon sent out a massive email to all of his employees, ordering immediate shutdown of all UK stores (with the exception of the Spitalfields branch) or face termination.

UK stores have refused to answer the phones, so it is unsure if they have adhered to his orders yet.

But for now The Ordinary seems to be alright. Many are stocking up on its products while others are afraid to order anything at all.

Brandon has not commented since his video, but we will keep you updated with what happens next.