Irish blogger talks fertility, repealing the eight and changing her mind

With a date for the referendum finally set, the conversation around the eight amendment is louder than ever. 

As both sides prepare to kick off their campaigns, more and more influencers are beginning to voice their stance on the topic 

Jen Morris, or Too Dolly Makeup as she's known to her followers online, recently broke her silence on the subject in an emotional Twitter thread, explaining how a personal battle with fertility shaped her and opinion, before subsequently changing her mind. 

At just 17-years-old, Jen had her ovaries removed over fears that she would develop cancer in a matter of years. 

Faced with the reality that she would never be able to have conceive a child, she admitted how she struggled to accept how someone could willingly make the decision to terminate a pregnancy. 

Understandably, it took Jen a long time to disconnect her personal experience from the greater picture, admitting that for a time she thought she people were just "throwing a child away". 

 

