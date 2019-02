According to The Sun (take it with a pinch of salt), Victoria's Secret model Irina Shayk unfollowed Lady Gaga before her intimate performance with Bradley Cooper at the Oscars.

The performance of Shallow, which picked up the Best Original Song at the Academy Awards from their film A Star Is Born, has attracted a huge amount of attention from fans claiming the pair are secretly in love.

Some of us think it's just good acting, and a healthy co-star friendship, but others claim a LOT more than that is happening, especially since Lady Gaga is newly single.

Lady Gaga broke off her engagement to talent manager Christian Carino, despite their awards season PDA, and now more fans are assuming that Gaga and Cooper are in luuuuuurve.

Now Irina Shayk has apparently unfollowed the Enigma singer and actress on Instagram and Twitter as rumours about her beau of four years and Gaga were heating up.

Their Oscars show was pronounced as "steamy" online by fans, and the 33-year-old model who has a one-year-old daughter Lea with Bradley, stopped following Lady Gaga weeks before the display.

The Sun claims that Irina hit the unfollow button on or before January 30 after getting tired of the romance rumours and "chemistry" claims about her partner with Gaga.

She has been in a relationship with Bradley since 2015, and most likely is getting rather tired of the speculation online. We don't blame her tbh…

She hugged Cooper and Gaga following their performance, and seemed pretty pally with the iconic pop star, so who knows what's true and what's entirely fabricated?

In an Instagram post commenting on the much-discussed duet, Gaga described her co-star Bradley as a “true friend.” Key word here: FRIEND.