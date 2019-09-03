Ireland’s weirdest and most popular pizza orders have been revealed

Irish people adore pizza, there's no denying that fact.

What we wanted to find out was what weird and wonderful delicacies our nation was ordering, and the results have arrived.

To celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day on Thursday, September 5, Deliveroo have released data of their Top 10 Most Ordered Pizzas in Ireland as well as the strangest custom pizza requests made.

While many of us are still arguing over whether pineapple should touch the tomato/cheese heaven of pizza or not, other people are ordering some pretty damn questionable items for their meals.

Here are by far the oddest orders, and we gagged at more than one of them so that's a warning to those of you with weak stomachs;

The Roast Pizza

One devout roast dinner lover in Cork City asked that the restaurant, instead of the selection of toppings listed, would decorate his pizza with a generous spread of roast chicken and carrots. Mammy would be so proud.

Sweet and Savoury

We know – public opinion of sweet pizzas is mixed. Some consider it to be just another wonderful way to enjoy pizza, while others view them as total abominations, but one Ballsbridge customer played with fire when she requested a chocolate dessert pizza topped with chilli flakes.

Ketchup Pizza

Everyone knows that pizza is made with a dedicated pizza sauce. That sauce is not ketchup. In any case, a ketchup-crazed individual near Stephen’s Green requested that her pizza base be slapped with the condiment instead of the usual sauce. Each to their own?

Salt and Vinegar

A customer in Tallaght, who presumably confused pizza with fish and chips, requested in the order notes for the restaurant to ‘put plenty of salt and vinegar on it’. To be fair, it doesn’t sound gross, but there’s no doubt that it’s an unusual request.

The Breathalyser

One Donnybrook customer embarked on a mission to create the ultimate bad breath sensation. There were no out of the ordinary special requests as such, but… her toppings choices were tuna, anchovies, basil and garlic. They speak (or breathe) for themselves.

Top 10 Most Ordered Pizzas in Ireland

1. Margherita – Sano Pizza, Dublin

2. The Spicy Devil – Fallon & Byrne, Dublin

3. American – Milano, Galway

4. Frida – Tom Barry's, Cork

5. Pepperoni – Pete's, Dublin

6. Diablo – Calzones by Tiger, Dublin

7. Prosciutto E Funghi – Wallace's Asti, Dublin

8. Margherita – Venice Restaurant – Galway

9. Pepperoni – McGinn's Hophouse, Galway

10. Picantte (M)(G) – North Wood Fire Pizza, Dublin

Joe Groves of Deliveroo commented on the data results;

“Ireland has an eclectic taste in pizza, and this is reflected in the diverse range of popular pizzas around the country, from the Spicy Devil to the Diablo.

“Better still, it’s clear there is no fear of standing out from the crowd with these bizarre pizza orders. Luckily for them, we will always go above and beyond to cater to their needs."

Nice to know that the Deliveroo staff aren't judging our strangeness…