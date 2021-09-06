Ireland’s top-rated wine bars for a rosé night with the gals!

Now that restaurants are open and life seems to be hesitantly returning to normal, we’re looking forward to getting back out there and into all the things we’ve missed most for the last year and a half. And one of those things? Eating in a restaurant!

It’s been a fun summer of slowly getting back into it, and now that September has rolled around the weather’s cooled down, we’re looking for places with cosy intimate vibes, great food and of course – an amazing wine list.

We’ve researched Ireland’s top rated wine bars around the country so you can munch away on tapas and sip some of the best wines the country’s restaurateurs have to offer! Bring the girls to hit the rosé or go for a romantic evening with your S.O. – have a glass for us!

Greenacres Restaurant and Wine Bar, Co. Wexford

This beautiful old red brick building combines the old with the new for a stunning setting, but its modern menu stocked full of European-inspired cuisine and every wine you can think of, it’s the perfect wine bar/restaurant experience.

Their ingredients are sourced from Irish suppliers, many of whom are local, and the restaurant team brings a unique mix of culinary and beverage experiences together to offer quality food, local beers, and wine from vineyards worldwide. Enjoy their extensive and award-winning wine list by the glass or bottle and bask in the glam and relaxing vibes of their outdoor area in a beautiful square or feel the warm inviting atmosphere of their indoor restaurant.

The Grapevine is a unique and vibrant restaurant and bar in the centre of Kilkenny City serving a diverse selection of international tapas, wines and Irish craft beers until late at night. A relatively new restaurant on the famous Kilkenny food scene, the four year old Grapevine has made a splash in this hub of food and drink with their winning combination of value, quality, atmosphere, variety and service that sets them apart.

Their wines have been very carefully selected to offer you a choice of true variety and value in keeping with the style and ambiance of The Grapevine. Choose from Light & Crisp, Juicy & Aromatic and Full & Opulent Whites or Fruity & Lively, Ripe & Smooth and Rich & Dense Reds. They also offer you French Rosé and lightly sparkling Prosecco or bright and zippy Premier Cru Champagne – for when you’re feeling a little fancy!

In the heart of Georgian Dublin, just off St. Stephen’s Green, this is the iconic Dublin wine bar with an intimate, contemporary yet elegant setting. Pioneering since 1999 and completely reimagined in 2019, Ely wine bar is a world-class wine bar, a must for anybody who enjoys a great glass of wine, a classic cocktail, excellent whiskeys or even a cold glass of beer.

Enjoy their gorgeous and varied tapas menu – which include mouth watering slow-cooked lamb croquettes and lobster ravioli – and find the perfectly paired wine to go with them! A real city centre treat!

Armorica, Oranmore, Co. Galway

(Dine in Galway)

The result of a collision of French technique and Irish food legacy, Armorica’s core values include a serious commitment to using the freshest, most sustainably produced and locally sourced ingredients to provide a truly extraordinary dining experience.

A truly unpretentious dining experience, you will be tantalised by unexpected flavour combinations and the wine selection will satisfy the most informed palate. Armorica consists of an intimate but open dining space with a street view, a beautiful conservatory with garden views, some outdoor seating, and elegant guest accommodation. It’s all about enjoying quality ingredients, superb cooking and fine wine in a warm, friendly, relaxed environment.

Henry’s Bistro focus on doing simple things exceptionally well; Great food and great service. The food style is progressive modern Irish cooking, with the emphasis on local produce and this is complemented by a carefully chosen Wine List. A lighter casual style food is served in the wine bar that also has a great choice of wines and craft beers.

(Irish Pubs)

This almost perfectly preserved old time apothecary is one of Cork city’s most unique wine and dining experiences. Offering a range of different wines are available from behind the counter, along with a selection of medicines, look around their glass cabinets and investigate the medicines, cosmetics, and apothecary accoutrements from the past 120 years.

The perfect spot for an afternoon coffee and scone or for incredible wine something to eat in Cork, food is served until 1.30am 7 nights a week, making it one of Cork’s finest late night dining experiences,