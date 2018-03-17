Ireland annihilate England to WIN The Grand Slam & The Six Nations

Ireland have been crowned Six Nations champions after they took down England in today's nail-biting final at Twickenham Stadium.

In a thrilling match, Ireland dominated England, with a final score of 15-24.

Ireland were already poised to take home The Six Nations title, but have nabbed both The Six Nations cup and The Grand Slam accolade.

The biggest threat in white to Ireland today is the fucking snow. Give us the trophy, let us get home before the airport closes…… #ENGvIRE — Anthony Shannon (@AnthonyShannon2) March 17, 2018

Ireland quickly took the lead, and were 14-0 to England after the first 30 minutes.

The game was peppered with penalties, and saw Peter O'Mahony take home a Yellow Card.

England's valiant attempts at clawing back the game came to fruition when they scored their first try 33 minutes in, but their best wasn't good enough against the Irish.

21-year-old Jacob Stockdale secured a cheeky (and record-breaking) try in the first minute of over-time for the first half, which was turned into a stunning conversion by Joey Carbery, bringing the score to 5-21 to Ireland coming in to the second half.

The most tries in a single 6 Nations Campaign and it's his first one

Jacob f**king Stockdale!!#ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/roCqeFEtnt — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) March 17, 2018

England pushed to take the game back in the second half, but as renditions of The Fields of Athenry boomed from the stands, England's haphazard handling of the ball kept them from maintaining possession in the first 10 minutes of the second half, along with Irish offences' relentless strength.

The second half was an immense power struggle, as England tried and tried and tried again to get an advantage over the Irish squad.

Bundee Aki was swapped out for Jordan Larmour in the last 20 minutes due to injury after catching his head in the wrong position in a tackle as the snow picked up its intensity, but was able to walk himself off the pitch.

Exactly 60 minutes in, Conor Murray scored the first three points of the second half with a beautiful kick, bringing Ireland to 24 points, but mere minutes later, England pushed back with a neat try, raising their score for the game to 10 and regaining possession.

I know we're winning but the stress #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/d38AuawxeZ — Therese Ryan (@TheRealTherese) March 17, 2018

Keith Earls was the next Irish team member to leave the pitch, after suffering a leg injury, and Kieran Marmion takes to the pitch to finish the match.

England tried to regain control with a series of strong attempts at breaking through the Irish defence (including that last try) from but the match was won.

Man of the Match went to Tadhg Furlong.

We need a drink after that one…