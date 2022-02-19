Introducing Ireland’s New Dog-Friendly Festival: Pups in the Park this April!

On Saturday April 330th & Sunday May 1st in Malahide Castle in Dublin, there’s an exciting treat coming for all dog lovers!

Pups in the Park is Ireland’s ultimate dog’s day out, taking place in Malahide Castle where visitors will be able to enjoy and learn from a range of fun-filled and action-packed areas including the Leader Main Arena, Expert Talk Stage, Obedience Ring, Agility Course, Hay Bale Race, Puppy Academy, The Great Dog Walk, and much more!

Learn top tips from renowned veterinary experts, including Ireland’s best-known Veterinary Surgeon, Pete Wedderburn, who will headline the festival and host specialty talks across the weekend. Try the have-a-go activities with your furry friend or watch four-legged experts Irish Working Sheepdogs, Dogsercise Flyball team, The Irish Kennel Club and many more to be announced show you how it’s done.

You’ll have the chance to get hands (and paws!) on with the country’s best dog trainers in exclusive woof-tastic workshops. Your dog may even bring home the gold in one of the many free-to-enter fun show competitions from Golden Oldies to Waggiest Tail.

Browse for the latest must-have accessories, apparel, and treats from the best dog and pet-based brands before refreshing the humans at one of the many food vendors on site.

The festival is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm each day with plenty of time to explore, play and enjoy. Don’t forget, dog entry is free but not a necessity – feel free to come along without a furry friend if you’re just looking for a fun day out!

Tickets are on sale now from pupsinthepark.ie, or check out their social media channel, on Instagram @PupsInThePark_, Facebook @PupsInThePark.ie and TikTok @PupsInThePark.