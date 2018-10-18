‘I’m very sad’: Georgia Steel comments on split from Sam Bird

Georgia Steel and Sam Bird have decided to end their relationships and we must admit their statements have made us feel pretty teary eyed.

It is believed the Love Island pair called it quits last night.

Sam took to Twitter to share the sad news. He tweeted: “I’m devastated to announce me and Georgia have split up for reasons I can't bring myself to comment on at the moment.”

He added: “As always I wish her all the best.”

Georgia took to her Instagram stories to comment on the break-up.

“I’m very sad to say me and Sam have split up,” she wrote.

“I will always care about him. However, please understand this is a hard time for both of us, thank you,” Georgia concluded.

Fans were pretty stunned to hear about Sam and Georgia’s break-up, especially after the couple were spotted looking as happy as ever together at ITV Palooza yesterday.

Sam and Georgia are one of many Love Island couples who have called it quits recently. Laura Anderson and Paul Knops ended their love affair last month.

Charlie and Ellie went their separate ways too, as did Samira and Frankie.

It'll come as no surprise to see that Dani and Dyer and Jack Fincham are still going strong. The Love Island winners are going from strength to strength. They’ve even adopted a dog together named Sandy.