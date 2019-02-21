‘I’ll need to get rid of Jon Snow’ Kit Harington is moving on from GOT

Unless you've been living under a gigantic Game of Thrones rock, you know exactly who Kit Harington is. Many people know more about his most famous character, Jon Snow, than the actual man who portrays him.

Harington is the 32-year-old British hunk has portrayed the ridiculously attractive Lord Commander of the Night's Watch on HBO's iconic fantasy series for almost ten years now.

It's getting increasingly difficult to imagine him playing anyone other than Snow, guarding the Wall and taking down the dangerous White Walkers. Not to mention falling in love with powerful women like Ygritte and Daenerys Targaryen.

Harington owes a lot to The Snow Show, including his wife. He fell in love on set with Rose Leslie, who played his on-screen lover Ygritte, a feisty wildling.