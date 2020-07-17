Ikea has launched ‘plant balls’ their new vegan-friendly meatballs

IKEA is taking its sustainability journey to the next level by challenging an icon – the meatball. The plant-based alternative to the iconic Swedish meatball has just 4% of the climate footprint, meaning one meatball has the same climate footprint as 24 plant balls. Today, IKEA announces that, from August 3, it will offer a new, more sustainable alternative to the iconic IKEA meatball.

Developed with one main purpose – to recreate a meatball without the meat – plant balls have just 4% of the climate footprint of the original meatball, contributing to IKEA’s ambition to become climate positive by 2030.

Made using plant-based ingredients including yellow pea protein, oats, potatoes, onion and apple, plant balls will offer the same great taste, look and juicy bite of the iconic IKEA meatball; one that is suitable for all tastes: meatball lovers, flexitarians, vegetarians and vegans alike.

Driven by the vision to create a better everyday life for the many people, IKEA wants to inspire more sustainable eating and lifestyle habits. In providing a looks-like-meat, tastes-like-meat plant ball, IKEA hopes to make it as easy, accessible and affordable as possible to enable more sustainable choices.

Hege Sæbjørnsen, Country Sustainability Manager, IKEA UK and Ireland, says: “At IKEA, we are committed to having a positive impact on people and the planet. In order to reduce the climate footprint of the total IKEA business, including our food business, and make climate friendly, delicious food available for everyone, we are making sure meat alternatives are an easy, desirable and affordable choice. With the new plant ball we can now offer meat lovers a great tasting, more sustainable alternative – without compromising on the IKEA meatball experience that is loved by so many.”

From August 3, as well as in bistros, plant balls will also be available to purchase from Swedish Food Markets to cook and serve at home. Coming to restaurants later this year, customers will be able to enjoy the new plant balls in the same way as the traditional meatball dish: with mashed potatoes, lingonberries, and cream sauce and at the same, low price. For those looking to enjoy other meat-free options, 50% of the food range in IKEA restaurants is now plant-based or vegetarian.

Driven by the vision to create a better everyday life for the many people, IKEA set out its People and Planet Positive strategy in 2018; announcing its ambition to become a fully circular and climate positive business by 2030. Working towards this vision, IKEA aims to reduce more greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) than the IKEA value chain emits and ensure all products are made following circular design principles, as well as being made of renewable, recyclable and/or made of recycled materials. This requires a holistic approach to the IKEA business model from product design, to supply chain, to store design and the solutions it provides customers.

Available from 3rd August, the plant balls will be priced as follows:

Swedish Food Market: €3.25 / 500g bag

Bistros: €1.75 / portion of 8

Plant balls will be available in IKEA restaurants from October 26.