If The Notebook was set in Dublin: Prepare to howl at this parody

The Notebook is often hailed as one of the greatest romantic movies of our time, and with the old Hollywood rapport between the leading characters, it's hard not to get wrapped up in the romance and tragedy.

However, the movie is also seen as a little sappy thanks to the OTT dialogue and declarations of love scattered throughout – so what if it was given a more relatable edge?

Giz A Laugh and Windup Merchatz are giving us a glimpse at the film if it had been set in Dublin.

From the typical arguments about what to order from the takeaway to Snapchatting stunts on a Ferris wheel, this is an essential watch for Valentines Day.

Check it out below and prepare to howl.