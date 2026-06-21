ReStyle Dublin’s free sustainable fashion expo hits this July

If your wardrobe is quietly judging you every time you open it, this might be the sign you needed. ReStyle Dublin, Ireland’s biggest sustainable fashion expo, is taking over Dún Laoghaire on Saturday, 4 July 2026 — and it’s completely free to attend.

The event spans multiple venues across the coastal town, turning it into a kind of sustainable fashion trail for the day. Think workshops, repair cafés, upcycling demos, a swap shop, a clothing market, panel discussions, masterclasses and an actual fashion show. There’s a lot going on, which means there’s something for everyone — whether you’re a seasoned thrifter or someone who’s been meaning to learn how to sew on a button since 2019.

The Future of Fashion Show

The headline act is The Future of Fashion Show, hosted by presenter and podcaster Fionnuala Jones. It’ll feature upcycling designers, sustainable collections, vintage stores, Dublin’s charity shops and fashion students — all on one runway. It’s the kind of show that makes fast fashion look exhausting by comparison.

Key venues include the LexIcon Library and Carnegie Library, with pop-up markets and workshops dotted across the town. The sustainable clothing market and swap shop will be held at Hartley’s Restaurant Terrace, which, frankly, is a gorgeous setting for rethinking your entire relationship with clothes.

What’s actually on

The programme is seriously packed. You can drop into the sewing lab, bring clothes to be repaired or swapped, pick up skills in zero-waste textile practices or learn the art of selling secondhand. There are heritage craft demos covering weaving, embroidery and knitting, plus masterclasses and focus groups for anyone who wants to go a bit deeper.

If you want to come prepared, the organisers suggest bringing clothes to be repaired, items to swap or donate, and anything you fancy upcycling. Cash is handy if you plan to shop the sustainable market. An open mind, they say, is the main thing.

ReStyle Ireland Coordinator Theo Dillon puts the stakes plainly: “Up to 10% of global emissions can be attributed to the fashion industry — that’s more than cars, more than aviation, more than wars. Conscious consumption starts with our clothes. If we can ReStyle the way we dress, we can make a meaningful difference in saving the planet and look good doing it.”

ReStyle Dublin Sustainable Fashion Expo, Dún Laoghaire.

Free, open and worth the DART

The event is funded by the Irish Environmental Network, MyWaste and Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council, and delivered with support from the Rediscovery Centre. ReStyle Dublin is part of a wider national series — ReStyle Ireland — which is working to build a movement around making sustainable fashion genuinely accessible, not just aspirational.

Admission is free. For events with limited capacity, free tickets are available to reserve your spot. Full details and ticketing are available on Eventbrite.

ReStyle Dublin takes place on Saturday, 4 July 2026, across multiple venues in Dún Laoghaire including the LexIcon, Carnegie Library and Hartley’s Restaurant Terrace.