The Dublin Event Every Woman in Her Forties Needs to Know About

If you’ve hit your forties and started noticing that your skin just isn’t doing what it used to, you’re not imagining it. It’s not a case of needing a better moisturiser or drinking more water. There’s a whole lot more going on beneath the surface, and one of Ireland’s most respected skincare experts wants to help you make sense of it all.

Eavanna Breen, the Dublin-based facialist who has spent more than 34 years working with women on their skin, has announced the launch of Ageless Aging Live, a brand new Dublin event designed specifically for women aged 40 and over. Taking place at Castleknock Hotel on Sunday, 12th July, the event will bring together a seriously impressive panel of experts to explore the connection between skin health, hormones, perimenopause, menopause, sleep and overall wellbeing.

Because, as many of us in our forties are slowly realising, these things don’t exist in isolation. Your skin, your hormones, your sleep, your energy levels — they’re all talking to each other, whether you’re listening or not.

Why this event exists

Eavanna has built her career working on the faces of over 10,000 women, and she’s heard the same questions and concerns over and over again. Skin that suddenly looks different. A loss of radiance that feels hard to explain. Confidence quietly slipping. Women who are doing everything right and still feel like something has shifted.

“For many women, the first signs of ageing they notice appear in their skin,” she explains. “They might suddenly feel that their skin looks different, less radiant or harder to manage, but often don’t realise that hormones, menopause, sleep and overall wellbeing may all be playing a role.”

Ageless Aging Live was created to cut through the noise and offer something far more valuable than another internet rabbit hole at midnight — real, trusted expert advice in one room, with space to ask the questions you’ve been carrying around for years.

The speakers you’ll want to hear

The event will be hosted by Eavanna herself and the line-up she’s pulled together is genuinely worth the trip to Castleknock. Glenda Gilson will be on stage alongside leading sleep expert Anne Marie Boyhan, Charlene Flanagan, co-founder of beloved Irish skincare brand Ella & Jo, and Loretta Dignam, founder and CEO of The Menopause Hub — Ireland’s first dedicated menopause clinic and one of the most influential voices in women’s health in the country.

Dignam will lead a dedicated session on hormones, perimenopause and menopause before joining the headline expert panel discussion. If you’ve ever sat in a GP’s office feeling like you were only getting half the picture, that session alone will be worth your while.

Ella & Jo are title sponsors of the event, and Charlene Flanagan will join Eavanna on stage to talk skincare, beauty and ageing in a way that’s honest, practical and rooted in real experience rather than marketing copy.

What to expect on the day

The day will include expert talks, panel discussions, audience Q&As and afternoon tea — so yes, you can legitimately tell your family you have very important plans on the 12th of July and cannot be disturbed. There’ll also be a shopping experience on the day and the kind of conversations that tend to happen when a room full of women finally feel like they’re being spoken to directly rather than talked at.

Every attendee will leave with a luxury goodie bag worth hundreds of euro, packed with products from Ella & Jo, Skinmade, Sasta and more.

While the event is aimed at women aged 40 and over, women of all ages are welcome to attend. Honestly, if you’re in your mid-to-late thirties and starting to feel things shifting, this is exactly the kind of event that’ll leave you feeling informed rather than alarmed.

Tickets for Ageless Aging Live are on sale now via Eventbrite. The event takes place at Castleknock Hotel, Dublin on Sunday, 12th July 2026.