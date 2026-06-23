Limerick’s Aideen Howard is crowned Miss Universe Ireland 2026

Limerick has a new queen. Aideen Howard (22) from Castletroy was crowned Miss Universe Ireland 2026 at a glittering ceremony held at the Bonnington Hotel in Dublin on Saturday night, and from everything we’ve heard about her, she sounds like the real deal.

A Marketing and French student who also models, Aideen was born in Boston and moved to Limerick at the age of 12. She’s the second oldest of four siblings and describes herself as fiercely family-oriented — which, given her speech on the night, feels entirely believable.

More than a title

Finalists from across Ireland competed for the crown at what was described as a spectacular ceremony featuring special guest performances from BFamous Stage School. Miss Universe Ireland 2025, Aadya Srivastava from Galway, placed the crown on Aideen’s head.

Aideen follows in the footsteps of some seriously impressive previous winners, including Roz Purcell, Joana Copper, Dancing with the Stars favourite Aishah Akorede and Sofia Labus. The title has become a launchpad for ambitious women in Ireland — opening doors in modelling, media, business and advocacy.

And Aideen is clearly thinking well beyond the crown. “My dream is to one day create my own business and build a career that I genuinely enjoy and am proud of,” she said. “A huge motivation for me is to be able to give back to my parents and make them proud of everything they have done for me.”

Kindness, confidence and a cause

What stands out about Aideen isn’t just the sparkle. She spoke with real conviction about supporting vulnerable children and young people — a cause she says is close to her heart.

“I understand how important kindness, encouragement and a sense of belonging can be,” she said. “I hope to use my voice and experiences to encourage more compassion, inclusion and support for young people who may be going through difficult circumstances.”

She was equally candid about something a lot of us can relate to: the idea that confidence isn’t something you’re just born with. “I want to be someone young people can look up to as proof that confidence and self-belief can grow over time. I believe even the smallest acts of kindness can make a lasting difference.”

Next stop: the world stage

Aideen will now go on to represent Ireland at the 75th Miss Universe global final, where women from more than 100 countries are set to compete. Reigning Miss Universe Fátima Bosch Fernández of Mexico will crown her successor at that event.

The Miss Universe Organisation describes itself as a global, inclusive body that celebrates all cultures, backgrounds and religions — and with this year marking the competition’s 75th anniversary, it’s shaping up to be a milestone moment on the world stage.

We’ll be rooting for her.