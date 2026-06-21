Fenty Beauty’s new bronzer is exclusively at Boots Ireland right now

Fenty Beauty has just launched its Sun Stalk’r Soufflé Pressed Mousse Cream Bronzer and if you’re the kind of person who takes their summer glow seriously, you’ll want to know that Boots is currently the only place in Ireland stocking it. The exclusivity window runs until 22 June, so this one’s time-sensitive.

Priced at €38, the Sun Stalk’r Soufflé is not your standard pressed bronzer. The formula is a pressed mousse cream — think that satisfying velvet-meets-whipped texture — that glides onto skin and dries down to a weightless, soft-focus finish. It’s transfer-resistant and sweat-resistant too, which, given the current state of Irish summers (unpredictable at best, chaotic at worst), is exactly the kind of staying power you need.

The shade range actually includes you

Fenty Beauty built its reputation on shade inclusivity and the Soufflé Bronzer keeps that promise. There are eight shades in the range, designed to warm and define across the full spectrum of skin tones rather than that old one-size-fits-nobody approach that bronzers used to get away with for far too long. Whether you want a barely-there hint of sun or something closer to a full golden-hour situation, there’s a shade doing that job.

The compact itself is worth a mention too. Housed in a tortoiseshell-designed octagonal case, it’s the kind of thing that looks deliberate sitting on your bathroom shelf or tumbling out of your bag at the worst possible moment. Beautiful, but make it functional.

Build the full Fenty summer face

If you’re going all in, Boots also has two other Fenty staples to complete the look. The Fenty Beauty Seamless Cream Blending Brush 185 (€31) is the tool that was essentially made for this formula — angled for all-over bronzing and designed specifically to work with cream textures. No patchy application, no fallout, just a genuinely effortless blend.

Then there’s the Shake n’ Play Buildable Liquid Blush (€28, 9ml) — a long-wear liquid blush with a squish-tip stamp applicator that lets you go from a subtle flush to something bolder depending on how many dots you apply. One dot for a soft tint, two or more if you want proper colour payoff. It’s the kind of product that actually does what it says, which shouldn’t be a novelty but somehow still feels like one.

Where to get it

The Sun Stalk’r Soufflé Bronzer is available now in selected Boots Ireland stores and at Boots.ie, but the Ireland-exclusive window closes on 22 June 2026. The full Fenty summer lineup — bronzer, brush and blush — is available in store and online while stocks last.

Consider this your nudge to act before the window closes.