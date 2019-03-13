Hozier, The 1975 & Florence & the Machine headline Electric Picnic

The line-up for this year's Electric Picnic has been revealed… and we are SO excited.

This year's festival will take place from Friday August 30th to Sunday September 1st in Stradbally, Co. Laois.

Headlining this year's festival are The Strokes, Hozier, The 1975 and Florence and the Machine.

Billie Eilish, Jess Glynns, Years and Years, Dermot Kennedy, The Streets and Rosisn Murphy will also play.

Also announced to perform are Four Tet, James Blake and Miles Kane – plus many more to be announced.

A record number of 57,500 people are set to attend the three day music and arts festival this year.

This number comes after the announcement that the festival capacity had expanded by 2,500.

The festival has been sold out since December 2018.