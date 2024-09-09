How to transition your skincare routine from summer to autumn

As summer starts to fade away and the autumn leaves begin to fall, now is the perfect time to switch up your skincare routine!

With the weather gradually getting colder, your skincare routine will need to adapt to the changing seasons to keep your skin feeling fresh and hydrated. The transition from warm, humid weather to cooler, drier air can cause dryness, sensitivity, and a lack of radiance.

So, to see you through the autumnal season, Seoulista Beauty has devised the perfect products to keep your skin looking and feeling its best! The brand’s Instant Wonder® range contains a collection of dermatologist-designed products enhanced by the cooling benefits of cryo-technology.

The Seoulista Instant Wonder® range is designed to seamlessly integrate into your daily routine, making your skincare simple but effective with minimal steps. The range's star ingredient, black rose, contains soothing and radiance-boosting properties, making it a fabulous addition to your autumn skincare toolkit.

Seoulista’s four key products for the autumn transitional period are:

Seoulista Instant Wonder® 4-in-1 Day Cream (RRP €25)

A lightweight, deeply nourishing day cream, infused with shea butter, squalane, vitamin B5, and hyaluronic acid. This day cream will hydrate, brighten, protect, and soothe your skin in one simple step!

Seoulista Instant Wonder® Night Cream (RRP €30)

Easy to apply just before bed, Seoulista’s night cream ensures your skin repairs and rejuvenates overnight. Enriched with squalane, vitamin B5, and retinol, this velvety cream hydrates, protects, and stimulates collagen production, leaving you with a firm, radiant complexion by morning.

Seoulista Instant Wonder® Eye Cream (RRP €30)

To help target your undereyes, Seoulista has developed an eye cream that will reduce the appearance of any dark circles and fine lines. The eye cream also has a cooling applicator which soothes and depuffs your undereyes – ideal for those dark and tiring autumnal mornings!

Seoulista Instant Wonder® Oil-to-Milk Cleanser (RRP €18)

Lastly, you can start your autumnal mornings the right way with Seoulista’s incredible cleanser. This luxurious cleanser dissolves dirt, oil, and makeup, whilst also nourishing and hydrating the skin. With a blend of hyaluronic acids and vitamin E, it prepares your skin for the day or night ahead.

Now that you have Seoulista’s four go-to autumnal skincare products, this is how you should adapt them into your routine:

Cleanse

Start your routine by cleansing with the Seoulista Instant Wonder® Oil-to-Milk Cleanser. Massage onto dry skin and rinse with warm water, leaving your skin soft and supple.

Day or Night Cream

Apply the Seoulista Instant Wonder® 4-in-1 Day Cream or Night Cream, depending on the time of day. Use the Seoulista Cryo Cool® device to enhance absorption and stimulate your skin.

Eye Cream

Finish with the Seoulista Instant Wonder® Eye Cream, applying it with the cooling Arctic Tip applicator for an instant refresh and a reduction in puffiness and fine lines.

Seoulista’s Instant Wonder range is available to purchase online on their website here, and in pharmacies nationwide.