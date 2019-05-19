How to grab a moment for mindfulness when you’re busy AF

Mindfulness is defined as ''a mental state achieved by focusing one's awareness on the present moment, while calmly acknowledging and accepting one's feelings, thoughts, and bodily sensations, used as a therapeutic technique.''

In this insanely busy world that we live in, life goes by fast.

Between social media meaning that we always have to be ''on'', the working day stretching into the evening, it's like we're in a permanent state of exhaustion.

So, it's more important than ever to take a few moments a day to gather your thoughts.

To just be.

And that's where mindfulness comes in – so here are a few easy ways to grab a quiet moment and centre yourself before all the madness starts again.

1. Essential Oils

Essential oils are amazing for a range of things.

Not only do they smell delicious but they can help soothe the mind more than you think.

So how do they help bring about a sense of instant calm when you're in a chaotic day?

Apply one to your wrists, temples, behind the ears and the soles of your feet. Enjoy the relaxing smell; breathe in and out slowly and deeply.

Notice your breathing and your posture. Be aware of your body and any thoughts just let them flow by you for a few minutes.

2.Tea

Nothing beats a cuppa tea.

And now you can try a mindful tea-drinking ritual that will remind you to be conscious in the now.

Pour a cup of your choice and find a quiet place to sip it – and make sure to just sip it.

Taste each mouthful and close your eyes, challenging all your energy into you, sitting in the chair, enjoying how it tastes and smells.

Be aware of your sensations and if you have a thought, let it enter into and then pass through your mind without following it.

3. A Bath

A bath is a pace of privacy, serenity, and relaxation – what better place to practice mindfulness?

make sure that you won't be interrupted, before filling the bath with bubble bath or salts.

Again, let go of all other thoughts and try to focus on the sensations you feel in your body – the warmth of the water on your skin, the bath against your back.

You won't want to get back to the real world – but when you do, you will feel reinvigorated and full of energy.

4. Yoga

Some people adore yoga while others think it isn't for them.

To get a few moments of peaceful mindfulness, it is an ideal thing to try.

When sat on a mat, forget about wanting to be more flexible or losing weight and just take a deep breath in and out.

Focus on every part of your body while you are doing each pose – empty your mind of anything but how your body is positioned and how the feelings in each muscle.

5. Breathe

Try this one technique known as The Stimulating Breath – it raises energy and increases alertness.

Inhale and exhale quickly through your nose, keeping your mouth closed. Your breaths in and out should as short as possible.

Try three in-and-out breath cycles per second – this produces a quick movement of the diaphragm.

Breathe normally after each cycle and don't do for more than 15 seconds on your first try.

6. Eat Lunch

It might sound stupid, but taking time to zone in on what you're actually doing can shift your whole mindset.

With a small portion, take a minute or two to appreciate the healthy food on your plate.

Then, while taking small bites, bring all of your sense to the meal.

Chew thoroughly and try to identify all of the flavours and seasonings.

Eat your food slowly and you might find that you're enjoying the meal a lot more than you normally would…because you're present in the moment.

7. Walk

A breath of fresh air is always good for the mind – but you can actually go for a 10-15-minute stroll and practice mindfulness the whole way through.

When you're out, pay attention to each step you take – to the lifting and falling of your foot.

Notice movement in your legs, how your arms swing, how your back feels.

We know our mind wanders, so try to bring it back to the present moment when it does.

Shift your attention to the sounds around you – a bird crowing, someone mowing their grass.

Also, tune into the smells as you walk – flowers blooming, etc.

As you finish your stroll, bring your mind back to your body and the sensations in each part.