How to be there for your friend who’s isolating: Seven things you can do

Whether you’re living together or they live alone, all your loved ones and friends need help if they’re stuck in isolation.

It’s a really trying time, even with the isolation days gone down to seven. The loneliness, the boredom, the illness itself…it takes its toll when you’re stuck staring at four walls. The absolute last thing we want is for them to feel alone in this, but what can we do for them when we’re not supposed to be anywhere near them?

Drop over some entertainment

Books, crossword puzzles, the password to your favourite streaming subscription service – isolation can be boring! But at the same time, they may not have the concentration for work or a book or whatever else they usually pass the time with. The virus can be exhausting and the brain fog is even worse because it makes you completely unfocused, meaning there’s not much you can really do except wait for the isolation to pass with your favourite Netflix show.

But give them some options at least to pass the time, like sudoku puzzles, fashion magazines, videogames – whatever they’re into. They’ll be so grateful for the distraction.

Make them some easy-to-heat dinners

When we’re sick, we need nutritious and filling food. And if your friend is really thrown down with the virus, they may not be strong enough to get up and cook for themselves. Sending over some comfort food in lunchboxes that they can easily re-heat will be a big help, especially if they’re sharing with housemates and don’t want to mix with them.

Send them their favourite takeaway

If you’re not big into cooking, sending them over their favourite takeaway could also be an option! A nice treat even when we’re not sick, sending them a Just Eat voucher or sending on the dish via Deliveroo will help them keep their chin up and know you’re thinking of them.

Send them a skincare package

Again, when the boredom strikes it can be hard to know what to do with yourself, especially when you’re stuck in your room. But as they come to the final days of their isolation, they may be starting to feel better and want to clean themselves up and get on the go again.

Sending over package filled with gorgeous skincare and self-care treats can help them have a relaxing bubble bath, facemask and moisturise to feel like themselves again after the illness and feel ready to face the world again.

Host a Zoom night

See what friends you have around one of the evenings and organise Zoom call. Yes, I know we’re all sick of them, but one of the worst parts of the isolation with Covid is the loneliness. Stuck staring at the same four walls for seven days would drive anyone cracked, so having something to interrupt that, whether it’s just a Zoom catch up or Zoom drinks or even a quiz just to have a bit of fun and socialization will be massively appreciated. It’s probably bets to leave it til they’re coming towards the end of their isolation when they have a bit more strength.

Organise something for when they’re better

Having something to look forward to at the end of the isolation is a great way to get through it. Pick out somewhere nice for brunch or a couple of drinks or a nice restaurant you’ve always talked about trying together and book it for a couple of days after their isolation ends to give them a chance to build themselves up again and have something to look forward to. It will let them know you’re looking forward to seeing them again and make them feel a little less nervous to be venturing out with a friend after isolating so long.

Keep in touch

It sounds small, but it goes a long way. Again, the worst part of isolating for many is the loneliness. When we’re sick all we want is to be around people and be looked after, but the cruel nature of this virus is that it calls for us to stay away from our loved ones and them from us.

Having someone who checks in everyday is so comforting to know that someone is thinking of you when you feel locked away from the world. Even just a quick, ‘How are you feeling today?’ text can make all the difference. Being there to run a few errands, if they’re running out of painkillers or food is also a lifesaver, because feeling stuck is one of the worst things.