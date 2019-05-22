Hot or Not? People are hilariously sharing their first cartoon crushes
Most of us can cast our minds back to the innocence of childhood. Even more of us can probably remember when that innocence was shattered, when we fell hopelessly in love/lust with a cartoon character.
This is a safe, non-judgemental space to air our past and present animated crushes, and it's time we curated a list of Twitter's Top 20 cartoon heart-throbs.
From obvious choices like General Li Shang, Prince Eric and Danny Phantom to more obscure preferences (*cough* Shrek *cough*)…this list will give you a good laugh, if nothing else. Try to keep your heartrate steady.
1. Dimitri – Anastasia
#1stCartoonCrush yall really gonna sleep on my man dimitri like this????? pic.twitter.com/DfwagBpSjd
— (@stridider) May 22, 2019
2. Shego – AKA evil Kim Possible
imagine not having a crush on this baddie #1stCartoonCrush pic.twitter.com/mDaT5ebQWd
—(@aainn) May 22, 2019
3. Milo James Thatch – The Lost City of Atlantis
Did someone say #1stCartoonCrush ? pic.twitter.com/RmgwdsfRqg
— (@chanelmckncheez) May 22, 2019
4. Prince Zuko – Avatar: The Last Airbender
Im not even going to pretend it wasnt zuko (i dont remember if i had any before him) #1stCartoonCrush pic.twitter.com/L3IPQDqQPt
— (@crocronut) May 22, 2019
5. Jim Hawkins – Treasure Planet (remember the earring?)
#1stCartoonCrush That first scene where he's air surfing, whew! I was caught up pic.twitter.com/5Ajc6ZaiS9
— BluesClues (@RosanneTopaz) May 22, 2019
6. Moses – The Prince of Egypt
#1stCartoonCrush did they seriously have to make moses so hot pic.twitter.com/YtHqSnUhTP
— @SpartanH207) May 22, 2019
7. Nala – The Lion King
Twitter, you’re playing a dangerous game #1stCartoonCrush pic.twitter.com/8YjLeRvC4o
— (@chellovate) May 22, 2019
8. Daniel Fenton – Danny Phantom
There's no way we can talk about #1stCartoonCrush and not mention Danny Phantom! He could have had me any way he wanted pic.twitter.com/0VknLptd3W
— (@DaOneAnishaa) May 22, 2019
9. General Li Shang – Mulan
Another #1stCartoonCrush…. Li Shang. pic.twitter.com/APfqHg0ir7
— (@anslegg) May 22, 2019
10. Tarzan
Ridiculously, 'adult' when Disney Tarzan was released and I had my #1stCartoonCrush
Maybe it was the frame and lack of clothes. pic.twitter.com/KQd2qqwjNJ
— (@porfyria) May 22, 2019
11. Jack Frost – Rise of the Guardians
DON'T DARE ME HE'S MY ACTUAL BOYFRIEND . #1stCartoonCrush pic.twitter.com/rP2Qzcjp2L
— (@aeleeyen) May 22, 2019
12. Princess Kida – The Lost City of Atlantis, and Meg from Hercules
My #1stCartoonCrush is a tie between Princess Kida and Megera pic.twitter.com/8bLo6nOted
— The Mainerd (@TheMainerd) May 22, 2019
13. Robin Hood
Someone call the police! This man is guilty of stealing
My 9 year old heart around 11 years ago
#1stCartoonCrush pic.twitter.com/P0feaHEOIu
— big momma (@bigmomma69_) May 22, 2019
14. Simba – The Lion King
you’re lying if simba didn’t make you feel some type of way #1stCartoonCrush pic.twitter.com/nDq5d3ufc2
— (@uhdeetea) May 22, 2019
15. Princess Jasmine – Aladdin
#1stCartoonCrush
And still ..
princess jasmine from aladdin pic.twitter.com/6HUCQ8BaLr
— (@NICKIMINAJl11) May 22, 2019
16. Kovu – The Lion King 2
AND I STILL think Kovu is hot af. I honestly crumble at this expression hnngggg~ pic.twitter.com/dQMPFMJFyX
— (@cakethewriter) May 22, 2019
17. Flynn Rider – Tangled
#1stCartoonCrush Flynn Rider all the way! pic.twitter.com/4q3r8aY3GT
— (@thatmorbidgeek) May 21, 2019
18. Prince Naveen – The Princess and the Frog
Prince Naveen from princess and the frog.. #1stCartoonCrush homie had me swoon pic.twitter.com/oqGp2dtmH6
— (@xoxtrippy) May 21, 2019
19. Chel – The Road to El Dorado
Yall sleeping on Chel from El Dorado. I didn't know you could have a crush on a cartoon until I saw this thick thang lol #1stCartoonCrush pic.twitter.com/R8fqqs1T5G
— JR (@JRWilliamsPro) May 21, 2019
20. Finally, Captain John Smith – Pocahontas
Always and forever, Captain John Smith. #1stCartoonCrush pic.twitter.com/kSg5YlhSUY
— (@TamyDee) May 22, 2019
We're feeling some kinda way after going through these swoon-worthy cartoon characters…
It's definitely time to re-watch some of those classic films too, for research purposes of course. It seems like a hugely productive use of our valuable time, doesn't it?
Feature image: Instagram/@general.shang