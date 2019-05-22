SHEmazing!
Hot or Not? People are hilariously sharing their first cartoon crushes

by

Most of us can cast our minds back to the innocence of childhood. Even more of us can probably remember when that innocence was shattered, when we fell hopelessly in love/lust with a cartoon character.

This is a safe, non-judgemental space to air our past and present animated crushes, and it's time we curated a list of Twitter's Top 20 cartoon heart-throbs.

From obvious choices like General Li Shang, Prince Eric and Danny Phantom to more obscure preferences (*cough* Shrek *cough*)…this list will give you a good laugh, if nothing else. Try to keep your heartrate steady. 

beautiful bobs burgers GIF

1. Dimitri – Anastasia 

2. Shego – AKA evil Kim Possible

3. Milo James Thatch – The Lost City of Atlantis

4.  Prince Zuko – Avatar: The Last Airbender

5. Jim Hawkins – Treasure Planet (remember the earring?)

6. Moses – The Prince of Egypt

7. Nala – The Lion King

8. Daniel Fenton – Danny Phantom

9.  General Li Shang – Mulan

10. Tarzan

11. Jack Frost – Rise of the Guardians

12. Princess Kida – The Lost City of Atlantis, and Meg from Hercules

13. Robin Hood

14. Simba – The Lion King

15. Princess Jasmine – Aladdin

16. Kovu – The Lion King 2

17. Flynn Rider – Tangled

18. Prince Naveen – The Princess and the Frog

19. Chel – The Road to El Dorado

20. Finally, Captain John Smith – Pocahontas

We're feeling some kinda way after going through these swoon-worthy cartoon characters…

It's definitely time to re-watch some of those classic films too, for research purposes of course. It seems like a hugely productive use of our valuable time, doesn't it?

disney princess GIF

Feature image: Instagram/@general.shang 

