Hot or Not? People are hilariously sharing their first cartoon crushes

Most of us can cast our minds back to the innocence of childhood. Even more of us can probably remember when that innocence was shattered, when we fell hopelessly in love/lust with a cartoon character.

This is a safe, non-judgemental space to air our past and present animated crushes, and it's time we curated a list of Twitter's Top 20 cartoon heart-throbs.

From obvious choices like General Li Shang, Prince Eric and Danny Phantom to more obscure preferences (*cough* Shrek *cough*)…this list will give you a good laugh, if nothing else. Try to keep your heartrate steady.

1. Dimitri – Anastasia

#1stCartoonCrush yall really gonna sleep on my man dimitri like this????? pic.twitter.com/DfwagBpSjd — (@stridider) May 22, 2019

2. Shego – AKA evil Kim Possible

imagine not having a crush on this baddie #1stCartoonCrush pic.twitter.com/mDaT5ebQWd —(@aainn) May 22, 2019

3. Milo James Thatch – The Lost City of Atlantis

4. Prince Zuko – Avatar: The Last Airbender

Im not even going to pretend it wasnt zuko (i dont remember if i had any before him) #1stCartoonCrush pic.twitter.com/L3IPQDqQPt — (@crocronut) May 22, 2019

5. Jim Hawkins – Treasure Planet (remember the earring?)

#1stCartoonCrush That first scene where he's air surfing, whew! I was caught up pic.twitter.com/5Ajc6ZaiS9 — BluesClues (@RosanneTopaz) May 22, 2019

6. Moses – The Prince of Egypt

#1stCartoonCrush did they seriously have to make moses so hot pic.twitter.com/YtHqSnUhTP — @SpartanH207) May 22, 2019

7. Nala – The Lion King

8. Daniel Fenton – Danny Phantom

There's no way we can talk about #1stCartoonCrush and not mention Danny Phantom! He could have had me any way he wanted pic.twitter.com/0VknLptd3W — (@DaOneAnishaa) May 22, 2019

9. General Li Shang – Mulan

10. Tarzan

Ridiculously, 'adult' when Disney Tarzan was released and I had my #1stCartoonCrush

Maybe it was the frame and lack of clothes. pic.twitter.com/KQd2qqwjNJ — (@porfyria) May 22, 2019

11. Jack Frost – Rise of the Guardians

12. Princess Kida – The Lost City of Atlantis, and Meg from Hercules

My #1stCartoonCrush is a tie between Princess Kida and Megera pic.twitter.com/8bLo6nOted — The Mainerd (@TheMainerd) May 22, 2019

13. Robin Hood

Someone call the police! This man is guilty of stealing My 9 year old heart around 11 years ago #1stCartoonCrush pic.twitter.com/P0feaHEOIu — big momma (@bigmomma69_) May 22, 2019

14. Simba – The Lion King

you’re lying if simba didn’t make you feel some type of way #1stCartoonCrush pic.twitter.com/nDq5d3ufc2 — (@uhdeetea) May 22, 2019

15. Princess Jasmine – Aladdin

16. Kovu – The Lion King 2

#1stCartoonCrush AND I STILL think Kovu is hot af. I honestly crumble at this expression hnngggg~ pic.twitter.com/dQMPFMJFyX — (@cakethewriter) May 22, 2019

17. Flynn Rider – Tangled

18. Prince Naveen – The Princess and the Frog

Prince Naveen from princess and the frog.. #1stCartoonCrush homie had me swoon pic.twitter.com/oqGp2dtmH6 — (@xoxtrippy) May 21, 2019

19. Chel – The Road to El Dorado

Yall sleeping on Chel from El Dorado. I didn't know you could have a crush on a cartoon until I saw this thick thang lol #1stCartoonCrush pic.twitter.com/R8fqqs1T5G — JR (@JRWilliamsPro) May 21, 2019

20. Finally, Captain John Smith – Pocahontas

We're feeling some kinda way after going through these swoon-worthy cartoon characters…

It's definitely time to re-watch some of those classic films too, for research purposes of course. It seems like a hugely productive use of our valuable time, doesn't it?

Feature image: Instagram/@general.shang