HOLY S**T! You can now study BEYONCÉ as a subject in college

This is NOT a drill people!

So as we know, Queen Bey's Lemonade was a massive success (Amen!)

As a result of the album's popularity, a university in America announced it will offer an entire class on the subject.

The University of Texas at San Antonio will offer it's students a class entitled "Black Women, Beyoncé, and Popular Culture."

Emmm… sign us up immediately?

Students of this class will study "the singer's ode to 'black womanhood' and how it relates to 'theoretical, historical, and literary frameworks of black feminism.'"

The course will focus mainly on Lemonade, and will "follow the album's progression all the way from Formation to All Night."

The lecturer is Kinitra D. Brooks, who is a scholar of race, gender, and horror.

This is AMAZING.