Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter shares insight into first trimester

Jorgie Porter has been sharing an update on her pregnancy journey.

The Hollyoaks actress announced the wonderful news that she is expecting a baby with her fiancé Ollie Piotrowski last week.

The couple already share a one-year-old son named Forest, who was born in December 2022. Jorgie has also previously suffered a baby loss, as she tragically miscarried quadruplets in 2021.

Now, while opening up about her pregnancy experience so far, Jorgie has shared details about the tiredness she feels during the first trimester.

The 36-year-old posted sweet photos of herself and Forest to her 745K Instagram followers. In the snaps, the mum and son duo are fast asleep on a couch.

In the caption of the post, Jorgie admitted, “The tiredness in the first trimester is something else. I’d totally forgotten how shattered I felt when I was pregnant with Forest”.

“If I’m not working this is me at every opportunity. I mean, it I can nap anywhere. Luckily everyone likes a nap in our house (praying forest naps continue)”.

“Seriously tho, when does the tiredness phase end?”, she asked her social media followers before adding, “#firsttrimester #napsallday”.

Many fans of the actress headed to the comments to share support with Jorgie and agree on how tiring the first trimester is.

One fan said, “There’s no tiredness like first trimester tired”, while a second wrote, “It’s next level of tiredness isn’t it”.

“It hits differently doesn’t it. But naps with your toddler are the best”, penned another commenter.

Porter announced her pregnancy last week in the exact same way she did when she was expecting Forest.

She unveiled a sweet video of her hands alongside the hands of Ollie, Forest, Ollie’s son from a previous relationship, and the paws of their dog, lifting up to unveil a baby scan.

She captioned the adorable clip, “We’ve been keeping a little secret”.