Holiday time: Love Island’s Casa Amor villa is now available to rent

Fans of Love Island – listen up.

Casa Amor is available to book through luxury villa company Villa Retreats, so if you're planning a trip to Eastern Mallorca – you're welcome.

The secluded location is just off Sant Llorenc des Cardassar in Mallorca, and is situated among rolling rural hills.

Image: Villa Retreats

We don't get to see much of Casa Amor on the series, as most of the filming happens outside by the blue infinity pool, or in the bedroom, which is set up a certain way for the show.

When the Love Island branding is stripped away, the gorgeous villa has an artistic cosy vibe.

A mix of modern and rustic art coats the walls, and if you're a fan of nudity. the female nudes embossed on the master shower door will suit your fancy.

Image: Villa Retreats

It's an architectural might, with stunning sweeping hallways and a cubic feel.

There are four bedrooms which sleep eight people, a BBQ area and a maid service.

It is described by Villa Retreats as 'a superb, ultra modern house with high standard furniture and fittings and stylish design.' We have to agree with them there.

Image: Villa Retreats

However, if you want to live la vie de Love Island, you need to have some deep pockets.

To rent Casa Amor, you will have to cough up between €5164 snd €8378 per week, according to The Sun.

Feature image: Villa Retreats