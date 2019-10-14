Bring it on: Hilary Duff drops hints about Lizzie McGuire reboot

We are a little bit too excited about the Lizzie McGuire reboot, but the original show played such a huge part in our younger years so can you blame us? Lizzie was like the cool older sister we always wanted and now she is back to help guide us through adulthood.

Star of the hit Disney series, Hilary Duff opened up about the new show and it sounds like it is going to be better than ever before.

In an interview with E! News, Hilary dropped a couple of hints about the upcoming episodes.

She said, “I have said this before, but for me coming back when she's 30 and she's not in a marriage and she's not having a baby and she's not doing all the things that I have already done in my life, that story is really exciting for me.”

"I think to myself, where can we go? What are the struggles of a 30-year-old right now? What are the pressures that life throws in front of a woman who is 30 and doesn't have all the things yet?

“And for me, that's Lizzie McGuire, she had those struggles in middle school where she didn't have a place where she fits in and you know always on the struggle bus, but she's also your best friend, and that's exactly what I want to target and hit home again—is being there for girls in this time of their life."

The actress said there are endless opportunities for this new show. Could Lizzie become a mum or maybe she’ll face fertility struggles?

“Maybe there is something bad happening on her 30th birthday in the first episode? Maybe she's going to be in her childhood bedroom in the first episode? I don't know! There's all this fun! We want to give fans what they want, but we also want to have a completely new show,” she added.

The reboot is expected in 2020 on Disney's new streaming service, Disney+.