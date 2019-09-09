Hilary Duff drops a Gordo bomb about the Lizzie McGuire reboot

In case you've been living under an early 2000s-sized rock, you're dying of excitement after hearing news of the Lizzie McGuire reboot. Yes, reboot. Because we're THAT old now.

Hilary Duff confirmed recently that she will reprise her role as Lizzie McGuire in a Disney+ revival of the iconic show, which aired from 2001 until 2004. Three years, endless memories.

The now-31-year-old announced the news at the Disney D23 Expo, appearing on stage to reveal that our favourite 13-year-old will return as a 30-year-old interior designer apprentice in NYC.

Many of us also recall the Lizzie McGuire movie's ending, which featured a KISS between Lizzie and her longtime bestie Gordo. We predicted their eventual marriage and family, but we spoke too soon…

Gordo (played by Adam Lamberg) and the protagonist were deemed childhood sweethearts, but in the new show, 30-year-old Lizzie will be engaged to someone who ISN'T Gordo. That one hurt.

Remember when Gordo had to watch Lizzie ride off on a moped with Paolo in The Lizzie McGuire Movie and it broke our hearts? This is ten times worse than that. TEN TIMES.

Speaking to Vulture, Hilary revealed that their platonic friendship is “what was so good” about the show.

“You know what, I don’t know if I was as devastated by that. I feel like them not being together is what was so good.

“It’s that one person that you’re like, 'Was he the one? Is it ever going to be?' You’re always kind of wondering. We wanted it to hurt everyone a little bit, and it’ll continue to hurt."

"I really hope he’s going to be involved," she said. "We’ve been planning out the season and coming up with what everything looks like, and it’s so important for him to be there for part of it."

The upcoming series has yet to confirm if any cast members will return. He's currently working for New York's Irish Arts Center as a Development Associate, as far as we know.

The sequel is expected to return in 2020 on Disney's new streaming service, Disney+. Irish prices are yet to be confirmed, but it's roughly six euro per month to steam from the channel.

Feature image: Instagram/@lizziemcguiretv