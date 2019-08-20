SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Hilarious reactions to Harry Styles’ shirtless Rolling Stone cover

by

In case you've been under a rock for the last 14 hours, you've most likely been shaken to your core by Harry Styles' Rolling Stone cover.

Did we mention that he's shirtless, on the cover? Tattoos, nips and all? The headline reads; "Sex, psychedelics, and the secrets of stardom…" so it's bound to be glorious content.

The 25-year-old recently turned down the role of Prince Eric in the live-action portrayal of The Little Mermaid, but rumours are rife that his second album is about to drop in September.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harry Styles (@harrygotmestyles) on

The upcoming cover is set to be released on September 3, and the race to the news stands will be officially on.

Of course, Harry Styles fans went WILD on Twitter, with one even offering to sell her lung for a cover. "Serious DMs only," @achangeofhes wrote.

We've combined the best reactions we've seen on the social media platform so far, and they're borderline hysterical. We're loving it. Long may the furore surrounding the singer/actor last, we say.

harry styles thank you GIF by The Late Late Show with James Corden

1. The Whatsapp group notifications were suddenly going off 24/7

2. Harry…isn't pure??

3.  Good luck, fellow warriors

4. We're pretty sure there will never be a day where Harry doesn't leave us speechless, but okay…

5. We never saw his chastity belt but just made an assumption?

6. Thank you for blessing our timelines with this glorious content:

7. DOES THIS MEAN HIS SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS COMING NEXT MONTH?

8. Oh, he's winning. The boy has saved September.

9. No other models exist.

10. Who gave him permission to do this to us?

11. How DARE he?

12. Wiping away those tears:

13. Can we survive extreme heat? Hell no. He's speeding up climate breakdown over here.

In conclusion: WE WEREN'T READY.

.excited harry styles GIF by iHeartRadio

Rolling Stone, you unfairly targeted us at our weakest moment with this angelic presence, and we don't know whether to thank you or hate you for having this effect on us.

Good day sir.

Feature image: Twitter/@sbblarents

Trending