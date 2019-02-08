H*es before bros: Women trust their besties more than their boyfriends

Your best friend: the gal who is always there for you no matter what, through every career downturn, break up and loss.

And while we know friendships go through their ups and downs, the ones we share with the ladies in our life are among some of the very most important.

It seems that mostly women agree that they can trust their besties more than their significant others.

In a recent survey by Peter Mark, 88% of women have told their best friend something they wouldn’t tell their partner – so the trust is real.

Potentially, the things they tell their bestie could be about their signifiant other, because who hasn't had a good moan to their best friend about their partner's less than palatable habits?

52% of the people surveyed are in touch with their best friend everyday, and honestly that is stunning.

So where did you meet your best friend? The most popular place to meet your ride or die is school, but and 10% say they met their now lifelong pal through another friend.

Another 14% say they met their bestie at work, and 63% have a work wife and 22% say they confess more to their work wife than their other friends.

However, like all relationships not everything is a bed of roses all the time.

Over half (53%) admit to falling out with their friend on occasion with a difference of opinion (39%) cited as the main reason for friendship fights.

16% say they get irked when their friend doesn’t respond to a call or a text quickly enough while 10% saying not being included in plans is likely to cause ructions.

Luckily, Galentines Day is a time to celebrate female friendship – so we will choose not to be mad at the most important member of our girl gang.

If you fancy getting a bouncy blow day together, Peter Mark is offering 10% off giftcards purchased online using the code LOVE10%OFF at www.petermark.ie.