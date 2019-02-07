‘He’s not a bigot’: Whoopi Goldberg jumps in to defend Liam Neeson

Veteran actress has had her say on the whole Liam Neeson race controversy, defending the Taken actor over his polarising remarks.

Goldberg appeared on US talk show The View to speak about the debate, insisting he's not a 'bigot' in the aftermath of his comments about wanting to "kill a black b**tard".

Neeson has been plagued by social media backlash after an interview in The Independent was published where he spoke about seeking revenge after his friend was raped.

Liam Neeson said on 'Good Morning America' that he's not racist, after saying in an interview that he once sought to kill any Black person after his friend was raped pic.twitter.com/g0OU3m7xY0 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 7, 2019

He was promoting his new film Cold Pursuit at the time, but received widespread condemnation for his account of the event which happened over 40 years ago during The Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Goldberg has known the actor for decades, and is adamant that Neeson is “not a bigot” and that people “shouldn’t be surprised he was angry” after learning about the rape of his close friend.

She said: “People walk around sometimes with rage, that’s what happens. Is he a bigot? No. I’ve known him a pretty long time, I think I would have recognised, I’ve been around a lot of real bigots. I can say this man is not one."

She continued her defence of the long-standing Irish actor; “You can’t be surprised that somebody whose loved one is attacked is angry and wants to go out and attack.”

The Sister Act star valued how Neeson “realised it was too dark” and went and “got himself help” by power-walking and speaking to a Catholic priest.

Appearing on Good Morning America on Tuesday, Neeson responded to the backlash himself by insisting he was “not racist” and “sought help” after his worrying instincts.

"It is a monstrous leap to say, actually I'm not looking for justice…anyone who looks like this person, who happens to be black, will do." Simon Woolley and John Barnes discuss the Liam Neeson racism row. pic.twitter.com/S3XMZFOr4p — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) February 6, 2019

“It hurt me. I did seek help. I went to my priest and had two very good friends I spoke to,” Neeson explained.

Former England footballer John Barnes also praised Neeson for “coming out and telling the truth” urging people to realise Neeson said he was “ashamed and horrified” at himself.

Like it or not, a vital conversation on racism, basic instincts and admitting the truth has begun as a result of his words.

Feature image; wedoitfortheloveofmusic.com