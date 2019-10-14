‘He’s incredible’: Hayley Tamaddon has given birth to her first child

Emmerdale star Hayley Tamaddon has welcome her first child into the world. The actress just announced the birth of her darling son and we couldn't be happier for her/

The new mum posted a photo of her tiny tot's hand on Instagram.

She simply captioned the black and white snap, 'He’s here. He’s incredible. And we are besotted.'

The 42-year-old revealed she was pregnant with her first child in April.

Sharing her joyous news on Instagram, Hayley gushed, “Exciting news tweet! I’m so pleased to tell you all… I’m expecting my first child with my wonderful boyfriend Adrian!”

"I’ve always wanted to be a mum and didn’t think I could have children. And now, at the ripe old age of 42 – I’M PREGNANT! And we couldn’t be happier.”

There was a time when the actress feared she'd never have children so it's safe to say she's over the moon.

We can't wait to find out the name of Hayley's little boy.

Huge congratulations to the new mama!