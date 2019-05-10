‘He’s here’ Kim Kardashian announces the birth of her 4th child

Kim Kardashian has taken to Twitter to announce the birth of her fourth child with husband Kanye West.

The latest arrival to the ever expanding Kardashian-clan is a little boy.

It was previously reported that the arrival of her fourth child was expected in May, so it looks like baby Kardashian-West is a fan of punctuality.

Taking to the social media site, Kim tweeted: 'He's here and he's perfect.'

The new mum-of-four also revealed that the new arrival looks identical to his big sister Chicago, saying:

'He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.'

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made the announcement in January that she and husband Kanye West were going to have a baby boy via surrogate.

Yesterday, it was reported in the global media that Kim and Kanye's surrogate had gone into labour.

The new was revealed on The Ellen Show, when big sister Kourtney let it slip that Kim's surrogate had been brought to the labour ward.

She said, ''My mom doesn't even know this but Kim's surrogate went into labour.''

'So, she's at the hospital.'

Kris Jenner, who was also appearing on the talk show, appeared taken aback, gasping: ''No! What are we doing here?! C'mon Ellen.'

Penelope Disick, Mason Disick, Reign Disick, North West, Saint West and Chicago West were all also on the show.

There has been no word yet on a name for the new baby, but we're sure it will be unique to say the least, based on her track record.

However, Kim previously revealed that she may opt for a family name.

Kim opened up about one of her potential names during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel. She told the talkshow host that she was considering naming her fourth child after one of her siblings.

She divulged that she could name her son after her brother Robert Kardashian.

'I was truthfully thinking about naming him Rob, my brother, Rob, but then it's like North, Saint, Chicago, Rob. It doesn't really go, but I really was feeling that or like Robert, and my brother approved it,' she said at the time.

'I usually go about three or four days nameless until I feel like it really connects with the baby,' she added – so perhaps we wont be getting word on a moniker any time soon.