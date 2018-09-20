Here’s when the the Downton Abbey movie hits cinemas

It’s safe to say we were overjoyed when we heard one of our favourite drama series was being made into a movie. Downton Abbey fans, get ready to see the characters from the beloved period drama on the big screen.

The release date for the upcoming movie has finally been revealed so make sure to mark your calendars.

You can look forward to seeing the original cast on the big screen in the coming months. Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode and Maggie Smith will all grace our cinema screens in the Downton Abbey movie.

We will also meet new cast members including Imelda Staunton, James, Simon Jones, David Haig, Tuppence Middleton, Kate Phillips and Stephen Campbell Moore.

The movie will hit cinemas next autumn.

According to Page Six, the movie will be released on September 13, 2019, so we’ve just got a little over a year to wait.

Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski opened up about the film: “Since the series ended, fans of ‘Downton’ have long been waiting for the Crawley family’s next chapter. We’re thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of ‘Downton’ to the big screen next September.”

Unfortunately, one of our favourite characters will not be returning. Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again star Lily James confirmed that she won’t be reprising her role as Lady Rose MacClare.

Despite her absence, we cannot wait for the Downton Abbey movie. Roll on September 2019.