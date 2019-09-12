Here’s when The Graham Norton Show (finally) returns to screens

The BBC has finally confirmed when The Graham Norton Show will be returning to our screens, and it's sooner than you might think.

We've been lost without our weekly dose of the Cork native's dry wit and white wine, as well as his illustrious guests and endless red chair banter.

The BAFTA and TV Choice Award-winning chat show will be back for a new series (number 26) on Friday, September 27 on BBC One at 10:35pm.

Joining Graham on the red couch will be Oscar-winning actress Dame Helen Mirren, who will promote her new TV drama Catherine the Great; comedian and actor Jack Whitehall; documentary maker Simon Reeve; and the legendary RuPaul.

The iconic drag queen will be bringing his hit show RuPaul's Drag Race UK to the BBC on October 3, which should prove an instant hit judging by how incredibly successful the US version has been.

The music of the evening will be provided by former Fifth Harmony bandmember NORMANI, who will perform her new single Motivation.

The Graham Norton Show has been on air for over 10 years, if you can believe how fast that time went.

Some of the most hilarious and memorable TV moments and interviews in chat show history have taken place on the host's fluffy red couch.

Irish comedian and Eurovision presenter Graham has been on his summer holidays, and deserves the break, but the show will run from September until February this year and then from April until June.

While we wait for September 27, let's enjoy some of last season's funniest moments and put our feet up;

Feature image: Instagram/@thegrahamnortonshow